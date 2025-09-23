Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 11:54 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aduna to support Prelude on improving its Advance Mobile-First Onboarding offering with Standardized Network APIs

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of standardized network APIs, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Prelude, a leader in mobile-first onboarding experience APIs and services. Prelude is trusted by more than 40 high-growth companies including BeReal, Feels, Bitstack, and Locket and has already enabled tens of millions of successful phone verifications.

Aduna Logo

Through this LOI, the companies will explore opportunities to integrate SIM Swap and Number Verification APIs into Prelude's platform starting in European markets. This would complement Prelude's existing portfolio of KYC, session management, contextualized fraud prevention, Silent Network Authentication (SNA), and multi-channel OTP delivery. Together, the collaboration aims to deliver enhanced trust, security, and reliability for developer teams driving seamless onboarding experiences across industries such as mobile apps, SaaS, and other digital services.

"Prelude is advancing beyond verification to shape the future of onboarding through a new category: Onboarding and Trust," said Matias Berny, CEO, Prelude. "Collaborating with Aduna allows us to explore new ways to strengthen our offering while continuing to provide developers with seamless, secure user experiences."

"Aduna is committed to enabling innovators like Prelude with streamlined access to standardized network APIs," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna. "This collaboration reflects our mission to help developers and enterprises reduce fraud, accelerate onboarding, and scale trusted mobile experiences across markets."

For Aduna, the LOI highlights its strategic role in simplifying access to standardized network APIs across markets, starting with Germany and Spain. The collaboration also underscores the complementary strengths of both companies: Aduna's aggregation of operator-grade APIs and Prelude's trusted onboarding solutions built for agile developers.

About Prelude:

Prelude provides API-based onboarding solutions built for modern, mobile-first businesses. Its platform includes fraud detection and prevention, KYC, session management, multi-channel OTP delivery, and zero-SMS verification helping companies securely onboard users without friction across a wide range of industries, including mobile apps, SaaS, and other digital services.

About Aduna:

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710073/5502714/Aduna_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aduna-to-support-prelude-on-improving-its-advance-mobile-first-onboarding-offering-with-standardized-network-apis-302564072.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.