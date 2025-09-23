Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Techwave shortlisted as Finalist for Outstanding Customer Engagement Programme & Best FX Initiative at the PAY360 Awards 2025

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Techwave, a leading global IT and engineering solutions firm, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist at the PAY360 Awards 2025 in two categories - Best Customer Engagement and Best FX Initiative. This milestone demonstrates Techwave' s dedication to shaping the future of financial services through innovation, customer focus, and transformative solutions.

Finalist Categories & Solutions

Best FX Initiative

Techwave designed and implemented a solution to tackle key challenges in foreign exchange operations. These challenges included manual data consolidation, reliance on outdated systems, lack of real-time visibility, and scalability issues. The transformation featured a new transaction processing platform that streamlined foreign exchange operations and enabled real-time trading updates. This allowed exchange operators to react quickly to market changes, improve fund management, lower operational costs, and provide efficient services around the clock.

Best Customer Engagement Programme

Techwave's Customer Engagement Programme was based on practical collaboration, flexibility, and long-term client support. The programme started with discovery workshops and team alignment to map processes, identify problems, and ensure the solution fit. Using agile methods, customers participated actively through sprint reviews, demos, and feedback sessions, ensuring co-creation in every phase. Dedicated project and account management offered transparency with regular updates, risk assessments, and organized reviews. After deployment, Techwave provided follow-up support, on-site and virtual training, and ongoing improvements to meet changing regulatory and business needs. This approach strengthened long-term relationships while ensuring lasting customer success.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Murthy Maddali, Managing Director - West Europe, Techwave, said, "We are truly honoured to be named a finalist at the PAY360 Awards 2025. This recognition reflects the strength of our teams and their ability to deliver solutions that address complex challenges in financial services. At Techwave, our priority is to create innovative, practical outcomes that deliver real value to our clients and the broader payments ecosystem."

Media Contact:
sravya.palukuru@techwave.com

About Techwave:

Founded in 2004, Techwave is a global IT and Engineering services company with a vision to deliver a client experience rooted in trust and partnership. We empower enterprises with intelligent, business-driven transformations that optimize operations, unlock growth, and drive sustainable success. Operating in 13+ countries with two Global Delivery Centers (GDCs) and a 3000+ strong workforce, we enable organizations to scale, optimize, and future-proof their businesses through strategic technology interventions

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/techwave-shortlisted-as-finalist-for-outstanding-customer-engagement-programme--best-fx-initiative-at-the-pay360-awards-2025-302561363.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.