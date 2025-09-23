Techwave shortlisted as Finalist for Outstanding Customer Engagement Programme & Best FX Initiative at the PAY360 Awards 2025

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Techwave, a leading global IT and engineering solutions firm, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist at the PAY360 Awards 2025 in two categories - Best Customer Engagement and Best FX Initiative. This milestone demonstrates Techwave' s dedication to shaping the future of financial services through innovation, customer focus, and transformative solutions.

Finalist Categories & Solutions

Best FX Initiative

Techwave designed and implemented a solution to tackle key challenges in foreign exchange operations. These challenges included manual data consolidation, reliance on outdated systems, lack of real-time visibility, and scalability issues. The transformation featured a new transaction processing platform that streamlined foreign exchange operations and enabled real-time trading updates. This allowed exchange operators to react quickly to market changes, improve fund management, lower operational costs, and provide efficient services around the clock.

Best Customer Engagement Programme

Techwave's Customer Engagement Programme was based on practical collaboration, flexibility, and long-term client support. The programme started with discovery workshops and team alignment to map processes, identify problems, and ensure the solution fit. Using agile methods, customers participated actively through sprint reviews, demos, and feedback sessions, ensuring co-creation in every phase. Dedicated project and account management offered transparency with regular updates, risk assessments, and organized reviews. After deployment, Techwave provided follow-up support, on-site and virtual training, and ongoing improvements to meet changing regulatory and business needs. This approach strengthened long-term relationships while ensuring lasting customer success.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Murthy Maddali, Managing Director - West Europe, Techwave, said, "We are truly honoured to be named a finalist at the PAY360 Awards 2025. This recognition reflects the strength of our teams and their ability to deliver solutions that address complex challenges in financial services. At Techwave, our priority is to create innovative, practical outcomes that deliver real value to our clients and the broader payments ecosystem."

About Techwave:

Founded in 2004, Techwave is a global IT and Engineering services company with a vision to deliver a client experience rooted in trust and partnership. We empower enterprises with intelligent, business-driven transformations that optimize operations, unlock growth, and drive sustainable success. Operating in 13+ countries with two Global Delivery Centers (GDCs) and a 3000+ strong workforce, we enable organizations to scale, optimize, and future-proof their businesses through strategic technology interventions

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/techwave-shortlisted-as-finalist-for-outstanding-customer-engagement-programme--best-fx-initiative-at-the-pay360-awards-2025-302561363.html