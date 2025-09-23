Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
23.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
EcoFlow Europe s.r.o.: EcoFlow Launches Gateway - The Central Hub for Whole-Home Power

Key highlights:

  • Provides whole-home backup up to 100A, keeping every circuit powered without interruption
  • Scalable and future-proof, expanding capacity as energy needs grow
  • 0ms seamless switchover at the load side during outages with no disruption to appliances or Wi-Fi
  • Compatible with third-party solar inverters and diesel generators for true energy freedom
  • Faster installation with direct main-panel connection and integrated smart meter
  • Smart-home ready with RS485 and SG-ready interfaces for energy management platforms
  • Live showcase at Solar & Storage Live Birmingham, stand C8 with daily presentations at 11:00 (first two days)

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow today announced the launch of the EcoFlow Gateway (Single-Phase), a new central hub designed to unlock whole-home energy resilience. The Gateway integrates multiple power sources, delivers seamless backup for the entire household, and simplifies installation, transforming home solar and storage systems into flexible, future-proof ecosystems.

"EcoFlow Gateway is the missing link between solar, storage, and smart-home technology," said Craig Bilboe, Country Manage UK + IE at EcoFlow. "It delivers true whole-home backup, scales with household demand, and integrates with both renewable and traditional power sources - helping homeowners achieve genuine energy independence."


Whole-Home Backup, Seamlessly Delivered

Unlike partial backup options, with up to 100A support, Gateway powers the entire home - from lighting and appliances to high-demand systems such as HVAC and EV charging. Outages trigger an uninterrupted switchover, ensuring zero disruption for households that depend on reliable power.

Flexible, Scalable, and Future-Proof

The system is fully scalable, supporting parallel configurations that expand capacity as energy requirements increase. By integrating with third-party solar inverters and connecting directly to generators, Gateway creates a versatile energy hub capable of supporting on-grid, off-grid, or hybrid living.

Faster Installation, Smarter Living

With direct main-panel connection and a built-in smart meter, Gateway significantly reduces installation time and complexity. Its RS485 and SG-ready interfaces enable smooth integration with smart-home systems and energy management platforms, giving homeowners greater control over how and when they use power.

Live at Solar & Storage Live Birmingham

EcoFlow will showcase Gateway at Solar & Storage Live Birmingham (stand C8). Visitors can experience the Gateway in action alongside EcoFlow's full Home Energy Management System. Expert presentations will take place at 11:00 on the first two days of the event.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a global leader in eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a sustainable future. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has focused on creating flexible, innovative, and reliable power solutions for homes, outdoor adventures, and on-the-go lifestyles. With headquarters in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users across 140 markets worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779535/EcoFlow.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecoflow-launches-gateway---the-central-hub-for-whole-home-power-302564220.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
