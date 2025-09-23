Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
23.09.25 | 11:29
0,890 Euro
+0,11 % +0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8900,90112:20
0,8890,90012:20
Dow Jones News
23.09.2025 12:09 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Update on Kurdistan Exports

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Update on Kurdistan Exports 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Update on Kurdistan Exports 
23-Sep-2025 / 10:34 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 September 2025 

Genel Energy plc 
 
Update on Kurdistan Exports 

Genel Energy Plc ("the Company") notes recent statements and media reports that suggest agreements have been reached 
between the Federal Government of Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government and a group of international oil companies to 
resume the export of oil by pipeline from Kurdistan to Ceyhan. 

The Company welcomes the significant progress made to date by all parties in seeking to resume exports from Kurdistan 
and believes that straightforward adjustments to currently proposed terms, and a payment plan for overdue receivables, 
would make the conditions for exports acceptable to the Company. 

In an effort to resume exports as quickly as possible, the Company continues to work with peers and relevant 
governments to achieve the appropriate conditions. 

The Company refers to the public statement made by DNO, the Operator of the Tawke PSC. 

DNO release - Oslo, 23 September 2025: 

Possible Participation in Resumption of Exports Through the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline 

Oslo, 23 September 2025 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that it welcomes the reports 
that agreements have been reached between the Federal Government of Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government and a group 
of international oil companies to resume exports of crude oil produced in Kurdistan through the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline. 

DNO has consistently stated that it is eager to resume exports but pursuant to agreements that ensure payment surety 
for both past arrears and future exports based on the legal, economic and commercial terms of the production sharing 
contracts the Company holds with Kurdistan. 

"DNO's exposure is different than that of other international oil companies" said Executive Chairman Bijan 
Mossavar-Rahmani. "Importantly, as the largest producer, the arrears owed to us by the KRG dwarf those of many of the 
others," he said, "which also means that our exposure to future payment risk is also substantially higher than any 
other company." Mr. Mossavar-Rahmani added that DNO has made proposals to Erbil to address this matter through, in his 
words, "easy fixes that can be quickly agreed." 

DNO and its joint venture partner Genel Energy International Limited have stepped up spending towards repairs to the 
damage to the Tawke and Peshkabir fields following drone attacks in July 2025. Further investments are planned to drill 
eight wells in the Tawke license in 2026 targeting gross operated production of up to 100,000 barrels a day. 

Currently, DNO's net entitlement share of oil is sold on a cash and carry basis and transported by traders by road 
tanker to local refineries at a per barrel price in the low USD 30s. 

-ends- 

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy: Luke Clements, CFO      +44 20 7659 5100 
 
Vigo Consulting: Patrick d'Ancona      +44 20 7390 0230

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  402983 
EQS News ID:  2202452 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2202452&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2025 05:34 ET (09:34 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.