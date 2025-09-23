AxiTrader Limited: Axi Select Celebrates Two Years with $400M+ in Trader Funding and Breakthrough Success Stories

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi Select, the pioneering trader development and funding program from global online trading broker Axi, is celebrating its second anniversary with a major milestone - surpassing $400 million in allocated trader funding and cementing its position as the industry's most innovative prop-style broker-backed program.

Since launching in 2023, Axi Select has expanded to support thousands of traders worldwide across multiple regions. Its unique performance-based model has already seen more than five traders reach the ProM stage, each managing $1 million in funding, while its community of over 40,000 traders continue to progress through the program's milestones.

Milestones at Two Years

$400M+ in funding allocated to traders worldwide

allocated to traders worldwide Over $10M+ profit payouts

profit payouts Five traders reaching the ProM $1M funding stage

reaching the A growing community of over 40,000 traders

Edge score performance analytics introduced, giving traders objective feedback on risk, consistency, and discipline

introduced, giving traders objective feedback on risk, consistency, and discipline MT5 integration, expanding market access and trading tools

A New Standard for Trader Development

Axi Select has distinguished itself by removing the barriers and costs associated with traditional proprietary trading firms. There are no entry fees, rigid elimination challenges, or artificial timelines. Instead, traders grow through the program by demonstrating consistency, discipline, and skill in live markets.

"Over the past two years, we've built something truly different with Axi Select," said Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select. "Our focus is on giving traders a fair and transparent path to scale their careers. Seeing five traders already reach $1 million in funding is proof that with the right tools and support, incredible things are possible."

Looking Ahead

In its third year, Axi Select plans to expand its trader support ecosystem through:

Advanced performance analytics tools , building on the success of Edge score

, building on the success of Edge score Enhanced education and mentorship , helping traders build sustainable long-term careers

, helping traders build sustainable long-term careers Ongoing platform innovation, delivering seamless integration across MT5 and Axi's global infrastructure



"At Axi Select, we're not just funding trades - we're helping traders grow into professionals," Rubin added. "The last two years have laid a strong foundation, and we're excited to see how far our traders can go in year three and beyond."

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, trusted by thousands of customers in over 100 countries. Axi offers trading across multiple asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, and Commodities.

For more information about Axi Select, visit: https://www.axi.com/int/funded-trader-program

Media enquiries: mediaenquiries@axi.com

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.