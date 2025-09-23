Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRLX | ISIN: US68373M1071 | Ticker-Symbol: 2V8
Tradegate
23.09.25 | 09:32
16,360 Euro
+0,86 % +0,140
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPERA LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPERA LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,12016,28013:24
16,12016,28011:57
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 12:18 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BE OPEN Foundation: Opera Rara releases its latest recording in the Donizetti Song Project with support from Elena Baturina

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, with support from philanthropist Elena Baturina, Opera Rara will release volumes 5 and 6 in the ambitious multi-year Donizetti Song Project, featuring 18 songs in Italian and 19 songs in French.

Opera Rara's double-disc recording release of Donizetti Songs is performed by Ermonela Jaho, internationally acclaimed soprano and Opera Rara's Artist Ambassador. Ermonela Jaho is accompanied by Opera Rara's Artistic Director Carlo Rizzi, one of the world's foremost operatic conductors.

Many of the songs are unknown and have not been performed since the 19th century. The albums are distributed internationally by Warner Classics, and the songs have been performed in concerts at London's foremost venues.

For Elena Baturina, this project is a way to commemorate her beloved late husband, Mr Yury Luzhkov; two of the songs on the recording - "Eterno amor e fe" and "Au pied d'une croix" - are specifically dedicated to his memory.

Opera Rara's Donizetti Song Project is curated by Repertoire Consultant Roger Parker. Over the course of two years starting in 2020, Parker tracked down nearly 200 of Donizetti's solo songs. His new edition of the Donizetti solo songs will be made publicly available for artists, scholars and audiences alike.

The Donizetti Song Project, one of the most ambitious in Opera Rara's 55-year history, aims to add a substantial body of work to the solo song repertoire through recordings and performances, making a claim that Donizetti is one of the genre's most significant composers in the nineteenth century.

Elena Baturina is a philanthropist and business person whose international career has spanned a spectrum of industries. Elena is a self-made woman who has built her formidable business empire from scratch. For many years Elena Baturina has been involved in charities that prioritise people and their ideas including the Maggie's Centres and the Mayor's Fund for London.

Opera Rara is a unique combination of opera charity, recording label and a live operatic archaeologist which searches for neglected operatic masterpieces and restores them for contemporary audiences to enjoy. The charity's projects have been recognised through major international opera awards. Opera Rara's catalogue comprises over 100 titles, including more than 60 complete opera recordings.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/opera-rara-releases-its-latest-recording-in-the-donizetti-song-project-with-support-from-elena-baturina-302564300.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.