MemeCore to Host "HALLOMEME: Ride Until Next Morning" at KBW 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemeCore, the first Layer 1 blockchain built for Meme 2.0, has announced that it will host its official side event, "HALLOMEME: Ride Until Next Morning", during Korean Blockchain Week (KBW) 2025. The event will take place on September 23, 2025, at Lotte World in Seoul, bringing together global communities, creators, and innovators in an immersive celebration of culture and blockchain.

The event is designed to showcase MemeCore's latest services and ecosystem updates while strengthening its role as a connector between Web2 and Web3 projects. By bridging industries, MemeCore seeks to foster collaboration and highlight the long-term potential of memecoins under the Meme 2.0 paradigm - evolving beyond short-term speculation into sustainable cultural and economic forces.

Attendees can look forward to a vibrant program that blends music, entertainment, and blockchain culture. The event will feature live performances by popular K-pop artists, as well as exclusive access to 12 different attractions inside Lotte World. Additional experiences, including lucky draws, face painting, balloon art, and caricature corners, will further enhance the festival atmosphere and create lasting memories for participants.

In addition, MemeCore revealed a diverse lineup of sponsors from both Web2 and Web3, underlining its mission to unite industries and audiences. Web3 projects such as MemeX will join forces with global Web2 powerhouses including T1, EVOS, 4:33, SuperStory, Peaches One Universe, BCcard, and VONAER. Together, these partners highlight the event's role as a bridge across culture, technology, and entertainment.

"MemeCore's vision is to transform meme coins into enduring cultural and economic assets," said Jun, CEO of MemeCore. "Through Meme 2.0 and the viral economy, we are creating a sustainable ecosystem where every interaction - whether on-chain or social - has real value. HALLOMEME represents that vision, blending culture, entertainment, and blockchain innovation in one unforgettable night."

MemeCore is the first Layer 1 blockchain specially built for Meme 2.0 - a new paradigm where meme coins evolve from short-term speculation into long-term cultural and economic forces, powered by community-driven virality. MemeCore introduces the Viral Economy, where meme coins become sustainable cultural assets and active economic engines. By rewarding both content virality and transaction volume, MemeCore ensures that every meaningful interaction - whether social or on-chain - becomes part of a sustainable, value-generating ecosystem.

