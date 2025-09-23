Anzeige
23.09.2025 12:16 Uhr
Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Engineering Services Outsourcing Market to Grow at 12.8% CAGR by 2030, Amid Rising Digital Engineering Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the engineering services outsourcing market worth USD 315 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 578.67 billion by 2030, registering a steady CAGR of 12.8%. The engineering services outsourcing market is undergoing a major shift. Shorter product cycles, rising geopolitical pressures, and AI-driven design tools are reshaping how work gets done. Outsourcing partners are no longer just cost-saving vendors, they are becoming strategic R&D allies, helping OEMs manage tighter budgets and fill critical talent gaps. With these forces at play, the market continues to sustain strong double-digit growth.

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited logo

Key Trends Driving the Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

Accelerating Software-Driven Product Strategies

OEMs are increasingly prioritizing software-first vehicle architectures, allocating up to 40% of R&D budgets to code development. Continuous over-the-air updates and the integration of mechanical, electronic, and software systems are raising complexity, creating demand for full-stack engineering partners who can connect legacy drive-train designs with modern vehicle-to-everything protocols.

Managing R&D Costs Amid Economic Pressures

Economic volatility and supply-chain disruptions are prompting OEMs to shift from fixed engineering roles to flexible, project-based engagements. Outsourcing specialized tasks such as additive manufacturing optimization, IoT sensor validation, and FPGA design helps manage CAPEX swings while providing access to experienced teams. Consolidation among service providers is accelerating as OEMs favor fewer, multi-disciplinary partners for turnkey delivery.

Growing Demand for Near-Shore Engineering

Legislation like the CHIPS and Science Act, along with data-sovereignty requirements, is driving near-shoring engineering projects. Providers in Mexico, Poland, and Vietnam are gaining traction due to proximity, legal alignment, and language compatibility. Localized, secure delivery models, such as sovereign-cloud engineering services, enable collaboration without compromising compliance.

Addressing Talent Gaps in Advanced Engineering

Global shortages in AI-driven simulation, neuromorphic chip design, and secure edge computing are increasing demand for niche specialists. Engineering service providers are responding with university partnerships, upskilling programs, and AI-assisted design pipelines, boosting output per engineer and reinforcing the strategic value of outsourcing beyond simple cost savings.

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segmentation Highlights Industry Diversity

By Service Type

  • Product Engineering
  • Embedded Engineering & Electronics
  • Digital Engineering & Software
  • Verification, Validation & Compliance
  • Prototyping & NPI
  • Sustenance / Value Engineering
  • System Integration

By End User

  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Industrial Equipment & Machinery
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Semiconductors
  • Oil & Gas
  • Telecom & Networking
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Energy & Utilities
  • Medical Devices
  • Others

By Delivery Model

  • On-shore
  • Off-shore
  • Hybrid / Multi-Shore

By Client Size

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small & Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Regional Dynamics in the Engineering Services Outsourcing Industry

North America: North America leads the Engineering Services Outsourcing market with strong demand from aerospace, automotive, and medical sectors. The United States dominates due to advanced infrastructure and innovation-driven outsourcing.

Europe: Europe is a mature Engineering Services Outsourcing hub, supported by its strong automotive and aerospace base. Germany, France, and the UK emphasize compliance and sustainability in outsourcing projects.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing Engineering Services Outsourcing region, led by India, China, and Southeast Asia. A large engineering talent pool and cost advantages make it a global outsourcing hub.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa region is witnessing rising Engineering Services Outsourcing adoption in oil & gas, utilities, and infrastructure. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are leading regional investments.

Global Leaders Driving the Market

A strong mix of multinational IT service providers and specialized engineering firms is shaping the Engineering Services Outsourcing landscape. Leading players include:

  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • Infosys
  • HCL Tech
  • Wipro
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Cognizant
  • Capgemini Engineering
  • Accenture
  • IBM
  • L&T Technology Services
  • Cyient
  • Alten Group
  • AKKA Technologies
  • QuEST Global
  • EPAM Systems

These companies compete on digital engineering expertise, regulatory compliance, and scalability, with niche players also excelling in areas like medical devices and industrial machinery.

Read the Full Market Insights on Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-engineering-services-outsourcing-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Machine Tools Market: The Machine Tools Market Report is Segmented by Product (Metal Cutting Tools, Metal Forming Tools), by Technology (Conventional Machines, CNC Machines, and More), by End-User Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, and More), by Sales Channel (Direct Sales, and More), and by Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and More).

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/machine-tools-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Engine Driven Welders Market: The Engine-Driven Welder Market Report is Segmented by Power Output (0-100A, 101-300A, and More), by Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, LPG/CNG, and More), by Welding Process (Stick, MIG, TIG, and More), by End-User Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Oil & Gas/Pipeline, Mining & Quarrying, and More), and by Geography (North America, South America, and More).

Welding Consumables Market: The Welding Consumables Report is Segmented by Product Type (Stick Electrodes, Welding Rods, and More), by Material Type (Steel, Aluminum, Nickel-Based, and Others), by Welding Technique (Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, and More), by End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, and More), and by Geography (North America, South America, and More).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engineering-services-outsourcing-market-to-grow-at-12-8-cagr-by-2030--amid-rising-digital-engineering-demand-says-mordor-intelligence-302564197.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
