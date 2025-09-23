Phoenix Motor Inc.: Phoenix Motor Launches Crypto Treasury Management Plan and Expands Payment Options to Include ETH, BNB & SOL

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC PINK:PEVM) ("Phoenix Motor" or the "Company"), a leader in zero-emission commercial transportation, today announced that its EdisonFuture subsidiary is expanding its digital payment options beyond Bitcoin to now include Ethereum (ETH), BNB, and Solana (SOL). In addition, Phoenix is implementing a comprehensive crypto treasury management plan to securely manage and optimize its digital asset holdings. This program is designed to balance risk and liquidity while enabling the Company to strategically integrate cryptocurrency into its broader financial and operational ecosystem.

Customers can now use BTC, ETH, BNB, and SOL as payment for EdisonFuture's electric delivery vehicles and Electric Fleet-as-a-Service (EFaaS) solutions, strengthening accessibility and choice for both gig-economy drivers and fleet operators.

"By expanding the range of cryptocurrencies accepted and introducing a formal treasury management program, we are taking another important step in building a future-ready business," said Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of Phoenix Motor. "Our EdisonFuture subsidiary is not only delivering right-sized EVs for the food delivery and last-mile market, but also innovating on the business model through EFaaS. Embracing digital payments and crypto treasury practices further reflects our commitment to meeting customers where they are today and where they're headed tomorrow."

This latest expansion builds on EdisonFuture's January 2024 announcement of accepting Bitcoin and aligns with its growing focus on last-mile food delivery vehicles and subscription-based EFaaS offerings. These services combine leasing, charging, maintenance, and telematics into one solution, helping customers lower total cost of ownership while creating new recurring revenue streams for Phoenix.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc. is redefining commercial transportation with smart, zero-emission electric vehicles. Through our two brands - PhoenixEV (America manufacturing for America market) and EdisonFuture (International resources for international market) - we deliver a full range of heavy-, medium-, and light-duty EVs, from transit and shuttle buses to delivery vans and trucks.

With cutting-edge electric drive systems and seamless integration of autonomous driving technologies, Phoenix is driving the future of sustainable transit, logistics, and community mobility - in the U.S. and beyond. To learn more, please visit: phoenixev.ai.

