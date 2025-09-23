Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.09.2025 13:02 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albany Gains New Mental Health Resource as Rivia Mind Opens New Office

ALBANY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Rivia Mind, a mental health practice providing compassionate, evidence-based care, today announced the opening of in-person services in Albany, New York. Beginning October 1, the organization will welcome local patients for face-to-face appointments at its new location, which will provide medication management alongside Rivia Mind's virtual therapy and psychiatric offerings.

Rivia Mind

Rivia Mind
Rivia Mind Logo

The move reflects Rivia Mind's broader commitment to improving access and outcomes for its patients and partners in Albany. By offering flexible ways to connect with providers, patients can choose the approach that fits their needs, lowering barriers and ensuring continuous, personalized support.

"Increasing access to care is at the core of what we do," said Raymond Raad, MD, CEO/Co-founder at Rivia Mind. "Some people prefer the convenience of virtual visits, while others benefit from a face-to-face connection. Offering both in Albany allows us to meet patients where they are and ensure they get the right care at the right time."

Rivia Mind's expansion responds to the growing demand for mental health services across New York. The practice's model - grounded in science and strengthened by human connection - offers patients and referring providers a seamless, collaborative approach.

"Our local partners have asked Rivia Mind to have a stronger presence in Albany, which motivated this office expansion," said Lindsey Sussman, COO for Rivia Mind.

For primary care providers, Rivia Mind's Albany office offers a trusted referral option with a streamlined process to reduce wait times and administrative burden. By partnering with Rivia Mind, providers can feel confident their patients will receive high-quality therapy and medication management services backed by the most up-to-date science.

This addition strengthens the community's access to trusted mental health care. Residents gain local support without losing the flexibility of virtual services, and nearby higher-education students have another reliable resource that works with their coverage, school, and schedule.

Rivia Mind is excited to expand service in the Albany community and offer patients more ways to connect with care. The practice is dedicated to creating a future of hope, healing, and possibility by ensuring no one has to face mental health challenges alone.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit riviamind.com/albany.

Contact Information

Sara Moeinian
Director of Marketing
smoeinian@riviamind.com

.

SOURCE: Rivia Mind



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/albany-gains-new-mental-health-resource-as-rivia-mind-opens-new-offic-1076816

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.