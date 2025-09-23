Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Welcomes Mr. Jade Walle as Vice President Finance

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") welcomes Jade Walle as Vice President Finance.

Mr. Walle brings broad experience in corporate finance, capital markets, and financial reporting within the mining and energy sectors. His appointment strengthens Ur-Energy's leadership team as the Company grows its in situ uranium recovery operations in Wyoming.

Roger Smith, CFO of Ur-Energy, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Jade to the Ur-Energy team. His financial expertise and strategic leadership will be vital as we continue to build our team and prepare for the next phase of growth. Adding Jade to our leadership team reflects our commitment to strengthening our finance organization and preparing for the future as part of our long-term succession planning strategy. The newly established role reflects the Company's commitment to cultivating leadership and ensuring continuity in its mission and values. Jade's depth of experience in accounting, capital markets, and leadership will be invaluable as we expand operations at Lost Creek and bring Shirley Basin online in early 2026."

Mr. Walle most recently served as an audit partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) from 2011 to 2024. He began his career with PwC in 1996 and advised publicly traded energy and mining companies across PwC's offices in Tulsa, London, Houston, and Denver.

His technical accounting and capital markets experience includes serving in PwC's Global Capital Markets Group in London from 1999 to 2002, where he assisted non-U.S. companies with U.S. market transactions and SEC reporting. He also held leadership roles, including oversight of a division of PwC's center of excellence and its India acceleration center, which provided outsourced services to approximately 75 U.S. audit clients. Mr. Walle is a CPA, licensed in Oklahoma, Texas, and Colorado.

Mr. Walle serves on the Oklahoma State University School of Accounting Advisory Board and on the Board of Directors of Centerwill, Inc., a nonprofit supporting widow and orphan care in Kenya. He is also active in advancing financial literacy for underserved youth and has previously served on the boards of Junior Achievement in Tulsa and Denver, and Americans for Fair Taxation.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 3 million pounds of U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has begun development and construction activities at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

