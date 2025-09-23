Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Legend Power® Systems (TSXV: LPS), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, announces the completion and commissioning of its first SmartGATE Active Power Management system installation with the U.S. Federal Government. The project, conducted at a U.S. Department of Homeland Security facility in New York State, is part of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Center for Emerging Building Technologies (CEBT) Program.

This achievement marks a critical milestone in an evaluation process that began more than 24 months ago. The program is intended to assess the performance and applicability of new technologies in support of U.S. Federal Government energy management objectives.

As part of the CEBT Program, the SmartGATE system is undergoing independent third-party validation by Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). The next milestone in the process is an interim efficacy report, expected to span approximately 60 days. Following this 60-day review, the GSA may issue an initial position on the broader inclusion of power management technologies. Going forward, ORNL will conduct an extensive annual review of SmartGATE's performance and functionality in the field.

The outcomes of these evaluations may inform potential recommendations from the GSA regarding such technologies' suitability for use in Federal Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) projects. ESPCs are a long-standing contracting mechanism through which the Federal Government funds certain efficiency, resilience, and cost-saving improvements in its facilities. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Federal ESPCs represent billions of dollars in awarded projects annually across the Government's portfolio of more than 350,000 buildings nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential future deployments and anticipated outcomes. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the successful implementation of solutions and external market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is a turnkey solution that identifies and resolves inefficiencies in commercial electrical systems, enhancing energy performance while reducing costs and emissions. The SmartGATE active energy management system installs after the meter in line with your switchgear. Using our patented technology, we extract a percentage of the load, convert and analyze it, rebuild the waveform, and then inject it back into your system. This provides full voltage regulation (+/- 8%) to your exact specification, on each phase individually to address the main power attributes that impact system reliability, lifetime, and efficiency. All focused on reducing energy consumption while creating optimal power for optimal performance with a footprint designed for today's buildings.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267515

SOURCE: Legend Power Systems Inc.