Spanish startup Nomad Solar Energy and Full&fast have deployed a portable solar-plus-storage system at a Madrid farm to provide off-grid power for irrigation.From pv magazine Spain Spanish energy storage solution provider Full&fast has deployed a microgrid at the La Chimenea experimental farm in Aranjuez, southern Spain. It consists of a portable solar generator installation with an autonomous storage system for agricultural irrigation systems. The initiative, which has been running since April 2025 and is expected to last until the end of the year, was carried out within the framework of a strategic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...