Esfira Zaka appointed General Manager of the Lithuanian entity, alongside her role as Group Chief Marketing Officer

payabl. to expand local hiring as demand grows for its unified financial platform and newly launched products

payabl., a leading European financial technology provider offering payments and business accounts, reinforces its commitment to Lithuania with the registration of a new local entity. The move formalises the company's presence in Vilnius, where it has operated with a growing team for several years, and establishes Lithuania as payabl.'s hub for the Baltics and Nordics.

As part of this step, Esfira Zaka, payabl.'s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), has been appointed General Manager of the Lithuanian entity, overseeing its growth and operations in the region. She will report directly to Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO of payabl.

"Lithuania is one of Europe's most dynamic fintech hubs, combining a strong regulatory environment, highly skilled talent pool, and a thriving business community," said Esfira Zaka, General Manager, Lithuania. "Formalising our presence here gives us the foundation to expand our team and meet rising demand for payabl.one, our unified platform that brings together all the financial tools merchants in the region need to run their business with ease."

payabl. has grown steadily in recent years, driven by new product launches such as point-of-sale solutions (2023), multi-currency business accounts (2024), and virtual card issuing (2025). Combined with the company's longstanding expertise in online acquiring, this broader offering enables payabl. to meet the needs of businesses across the Baltics and Nordics a region with rapidly expanding technology, mobility, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors.

Strategic hub for regional growth

Lithuania is home to 282 fintech companies serving more than 30 million EU customers, employing nearly 8,000 professionals double the number from just five years ago. The country also ranks first in the EU by the number of payment institutions and e-money licences issued, making it one of the most attractive destinations for scaling financial technology, according to Invest Lithuania.

"Lithuania has all the right ingredients to be a regional hub for our business," added Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO of payabl. "As a Lithuanian myself, I am proud that payabl. is deepening its roots here, and I look forward to seeing our team grow and thrive."

The Baltics and the countries surrounding it represent some of the fastest-growing markets in the European economy, with rapidly expanding technology, ecommerce, and mobility sectors. Countries such as Sweden, Estonia, and Poland have seen strong investment in digital infrastructure and are home to a new generation of high-growth companies.

Lithuania's position at the crossroads of these markets, combined with its pro-business environment and deep tech talent pool, makes Vilnius an ideal base for serving merchants across the wider region. From here, payabl. will continue to grow its team and bring innovative financial services to businesses that demand secure, scalable, and flexible solutions.

payabl. is actively expanding its team in Lithuania and across Europe. To explore open opportunities, visit the company's careers page.

About payabl.

payabl. is a financial technology provider offering payments and business accounts for businesses of all sizes, enabling companies to accept online and in-person payments, manage multi-currency business accounts, issue virtual and physical cards, and access over 300 local and alternative payment methods. Combining in-house development with strategic partnerships, payabl. delivers secure, compliant, and scalable financial solutions that help businesses optimise operations and expand internationally. The company has offices in London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Limassol, and Vilnius.

