A market leader in digital handwriting, Goodnotes has evolved to support new powerful ways of working together on more devices tounlock seamless, end-to-end workflows for millions of users

Goodnotes, the leading digital note-taking app used by over 25 million monthly active users worldwide, today announced the release of Goodnotes Essential and Goodnotes Pro-embedded with Goodnotes AI, a major evolution in productivity technology by becoming the first to seamlessly bridge digital handwriting and generative AI. With new powerful ways of working and collaborating in the award-winning app, Goodnotes is closing a longstanding gap in productivity software and empowering users to seamlessly transform notes into actionable ideas and drafts.

"We started Goodnotes in 2011 to replace paper notebooks-first on iPad, then on devices everywhere. Now, for millions of users and professionals at thousands of companies, Goodnotes has evolved into the first place they capture their thoughts, whether they're writing, typing, sketching, or dictating," said Steven Chan, Founder and CEO of Goodnotes. "Today's launch is an important step forward as part of our vision to reimagine notetaking as a collaborative experience embedded with the latest AI technology, supporting users' full journey from inspiration to execution."

Notes, Reimagined

Today's launch introduces several new features:

A Canvas for Every Idea: Building on the familiar flexibility of digital Notebooks, Goodnotes now supports two new powerful ways of working with the launch of Whiteboards as an infinite canvas for capturing notes, diagramming, or collaborative brainstorming and Text Documents for creating, editing, and organizing typed content alongside images, GIFs, and tables.

Goodnotes AI : Goodnotes AI is built to be more than just a tool-it's an assistant that co-creates with you across document types. Unlike generic AI features, Goodnotes AI works seamlessly with all forms of input-handwriting, typing, sketches, and voice-so it's uniquely equipped to help you organize, synthesize, and build on your own ideas. Goodnotes AI is a collaborative partner that supports users, wherever and however they work in Goodnotes.

: Goodnotes AI is built to be more than just a tool-it's an assistant that co-creates with you across document types. Unlike generic AI features, Goodnotes AI works seamlessly with all forms of input-handwriting, typing, sketches, and voice-so it's uniquely equipped to help you organize, synthesize, and build on your own ideas. Goodnotes AI is a collaborative partner that supports users, wherever and however they work in Goodnotes. Enhanced Collaboration Features: Real-time multi-user editing for instant team collaboration across all Goodnotes Notebooks, Whiteboards, and Text Documents.

From Blank Canvas to Breakthroughs

Chan continued, "With Goodnotes AI, you're never starting from scratch. Goodnotes AI helps capture your thoughts, synthesizes the information you already have, and transforms your notes into first drafts-co-creating with you as your ideas unfold."

With Goodnotes AI, users gain access to a context-aware thought partner that supports every stage of their creative process-enabling them to bring ideas to life more quickly and powerfully, all within the Goodnotes app. Examples include:

Turn meeting recordings into structured notes that capture key details, add context, and convert into actionable project plans.

Generate visuals from text or handwriting, including sketches, diagrams, and charts, directly in your canvas.

Edit writing with precision by selecting specific sections to refine while preserving the author's voice.

Build custom templates for note-taking, workshops, and other workflows tailored to specific needs.

"We're witnessing the most profound shift in productivity since the mobile revolution. AI is fundamentally changing how we work, and at Goodnotes we believe its real power is unlocked when it's embedded directly into our creative process-not as a separate tool, but as a true partner," added Chan. "We are building for a future where people and AI collaborate seamlessly, capturing ideas as they happen and turning them into meaningful outcomes."

About Goodnotes

Goodnotes is the leading digital note-taking app used by millions worldwide and by professionals at thousands of companies to capture, develop, and transform ideas into action. Founded in 2011 as a digital handwriting pioneer, Goodnotes continues to set new standards for context-rich, AI-powered productivity and cross-platform collaboration for both individuals and teams. Goodnotes supports all natural human input methods, including handwriting, typing, sketching, and voice, while providing AI assistance that adapts to how people naturally think and work. Goodnotes was named Apple's 2022 iPad App of the Year.

