Outpost24, a leading provider of exposure management solutions, today announced the launch of new pen test reporting, giving customers a consolidated view of all penetration testing results within a single platform. This eliminates the need to manage multiple reports from different sources, saving time and improving operational efficiency. Security teams can now view, schedule, and download reports directly, with actionable insights from certified pen testers.

According to Gartner, enterprises often take up to three months to identify and address vulnerabilities. The rise of GenAI apps has added complexity, making it harder for security teams to prioritize testing and act quickly on findings. Outpost24's new reporting capability addresses these challenges by streamlining how organizations run engagements and access results, reducing time to remediation and ensuring direct access to its expert pen testing team.

In addition, Outpost24 is expanding its pen testing services with new packaged pen tests for mobile and API endpoints. These packages enable security teams to proactively identify and manage vulnerabilities in mobile apps and APIs in a cost-effective manner. By leveraging these new packages, organizations can strengthen their security posture and boost return on investment.

"Powered by expert insights from our certified pen testers and enabled by cutting-edge technology, this new complete pen testing solution combines all pen testing results, in-depth reporting, and actionable insights into one innovative platform. This new solution cements Outpost24 as the go-to pen testing partner, enabling companies to accelerate their decision-making and optimize pen testing performance," said Omri Kletter, Chief Product Officer at Outpost24.

Outpost24's latest release brings significant enhancements to your pen testing experience, including:

Comprehensive reporting: View all pen testing results in one platform to accelerate turnaround times, and drive results from every engagement

Enhanced visibility and verification: In-depth analysis on discovered vulnerabilities from expert pen testers, providing enhanced visibility and fix verification

Flexible reporting: Easily export and schedule reports in multiple formats and frequencies, with optional compression and password protection

Simplified planning: Greater transparency of pen testing costs and timelines to enable effective planning throughout your subscription

Comprehensive security: Detailed analysis for API endpoints and mobile apps, ensuring thorough testing throughout the SDLC

These new reporting enhancements and packages work together to provide more streamlined, efficient, and effective pen testing experience.

About Outpost24

Outpost24 offers industry-leading Exposure Management solutions that keep security teams one step ahead of emerging threats. They help thousands of organizations around the world to identify, protect, and monitor digital risks before they can be exploited. Outpost24 was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sweden, with offices in the US, UK, France, Belgium, and Spain. Visit https://outpost24.com/ for more information.

