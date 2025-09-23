Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Edge Autonomy, has delivered additional aircraft from its Penguin uncrewed aerial system (UAS) series to the Ukraine Armed Forces.

Edge Autonomy has been contracted directly by the Ukraine Armed Forces, since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, to deliver Penguin UAS for advanced combat-proven reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition capabilities.

"We have a well-established presence in the Baltics and are heavily invested in the region, which has uniquely positioned us to understand and support Ukraine's mission for freedom and autonomy," said Steve Adlich, President of Edge Autonomy. "We greatly value our Ukrainian colleagues and the partnerships we have formed, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our ties in Ukraine and across Europe."

With an office in Ukraine, the Edge Autonomy team works directly with warfighters in the field to adapt to real-time mission needs and continually innovate its advanced technology.

Edge Autonomy's Penguin UAS offers extended endurance, rapid deployment, and ease of operation, making it an essential asset for tactical operations. The aircraft's proven history of conflict mission support also led to the inclusion of the Penguin C UAS, by name, in the United States Security Assistance Packages for Ukraine in July 2023 and December 2024.

Edge Autonomy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Redwire, specializes in delivering innovative uncrewed aerial systems, advanced optics, and resilient energy solutions that are being used by the DoD, U.S. Federal Civilian Agencies, and allied governments. With nearly three decades of technology heritage and manufacturing expertise, Edge Autonomy's experienced team delivers proven solutions based on real-world mission needs.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated space and defense tech company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire's approximately 1,300 employees located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms that are transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

