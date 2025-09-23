Anzeige
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
23.09.2025 13:16 Uhr
BizClik Media: Procurement & Supply Chain Magazine Unveils the 100 Companies Shaping 2025

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement & Supply Chain Magazine, part of BizClik, has published its 100 Companies Shaping 2025 report, an annual ranking that celebrates the organisations setting new standards for innovation, sustainability, and resilience across procurement and supply chain.

Top 100 Supply Chain Companies

From multinational enterprises to pioneering regional specialists, the report recognises the businesses building agile, responsible, and digitally enabled supply chains in an era of global disruption and transformation.

Why This Matters

Procurement and supply chain leaders are no longer operating behind the scenes. Today they sit at the heart of corporate strategy, shaping ESG progress, driving digital adoption, and enabling global resilience.

With investor expectations, regulatory pressures, and technology innovation all intensifying, the 100 Companies Shaping 2025 provides a definitive look at who is driving change and how.

The 10 Leading Companies in 2025

  1. Walmart

  2. Amazon

  3. Apple

  4. Microsoft

  5. Toyota

  6. Schneider Electric

  7. Procter & Gamble

  8. PepsiCo

  9. Unilever

  10. Samsung

Explore the full list of 100 Companies Shaping 2025 here .

"It gives me immense pride to publish the Top 100 Global Supply Chains and recognise the leaders building resilient, responsible networks that deliver real value for customers and communities worldwide. At BizClik, we're proud to highlight their achievements and provide a platform that inspires the wider industry to raise the bar even higher." Glen White, CEO & Founder, BizClik

What the 100 Companies Report Covers

The ranking reflects excellence across key areas of procurement and supply chain, including:

  • Technology leaders - harnessing AI, automation, and predictive analytics to transform procurement and logistics.
  • Sustainability champions - embedding circular economy models, ethical sourcing, and net-zero strategies into operations.
  • Logistics pioneers - building resilience through multi-modal solutions, nearshoring, and green fleets.
  • Strategic procurement innovators - reimagining supplier relationships, risk management, and value creation.
  • Global manufacturers - driving competitiveness and efficiency through integrated supply chain strategies.

About Procurement & Supply Chain Magazine

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is part of BizClik's global events portfolio and is delivered through its brands Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital. The series connects executives across procurement, supply chain, sustainability, fintech, energy, technology, and more, with events held in London, Chicago, New York, Singapore, Dubai, and beyond.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement. For more information, visit.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779712/BizClik_Media.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/procurement--supply-chain-magazine-unveils-the-100-companies-shaping-2025-302564351.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
