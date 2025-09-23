Maratopia LTD: Maratopia Releases Definitive Guide to Capturing High-Value Sales from AI Search Engines

New Maratopia AI guide reveals a 357% surge in AI-driven referral traffic, outlining a strategic framework for businesses to adapt and thrive in the post-Google era.

HUDDERSFIELD, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Search Marketing Agency, Maratopia, have published a new guide: Beyond Google: How to Boost Sales by Getting Your Products Recommended by AI Search Engines .

The detailed guide aims to equip businesses with the strategy that they'll need if they hope to capitalise on the seismic shift from traditional search which prioritised rankings to AI-powered discovery. The rise of AI has significantly impacted businesses in all industries, and as of June 2025 there have been more than 1.13 billion AI-driven visits, making this a change that can't be ignored if brands hope to see success.

The days of relying solely on traditional SEO have come to an end, as users turn to AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini are making it less effective. In fact, Gartner predicts a 25% drop in search volume and Adobe have found that AI generates higher-value traffic - 80% more revenue per visit. Now that users are having their questions answered by AI overviews, it is reducing the need for them to click through to webpages, leading to a reduction of traffic and deprioritisation of search rankings. On the flip side, due to the information being conveyed to users by AI, the clicks that are received typically hold far more value.

To help their clients adapt to the changing landscape of digital marketing, Maratopia has developed a groundbreaking strategy: AI Search Optimisation (AISO). AISO involves three core pillars, technical setup with schema, optimising commercial pages for conversational queries, and building authority with expert content. Without these methodologies, businesses stand little chance of remaining competitive and relevant in an increasingly AI dominated environment. By incorporating and building upon the foundations of SEO to cater to AI, they have been helping their clients generate more valuable website traffic. Search engines such as Google value expertise and authority more than ever, so ensuring that they work with their clients to produce, demonstrates this expertise in a way that answers customers questions has helped to ensure that their clients retain results in the changing landscape of online search.

"AI represents a new and growing channel for marketers as the paradigm transitions from SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) to GEO (Generative Engine Optimisation) and AEO (Answer Engine Optimisation. This paradigm shift places more emphasis on truly useful content, framed around answering questions for AI and marked up accordingly."

Steve Harvey-Franklin, CEO of Maratopia

Maratopia's Beyond Google: How to Boost Sales by Getting Your Products Recommended by AI Search Engines guide can be downloaded from their website or by following the guide link here.

Maratopia is a results-driven search marketing agency. They have committed themselves to helping their clients grow online through tailored, data-driven strategies that deliver measurable outcomes. Specialising in SEO, PPC, content marketing, web design, and now AISO, Maratopia assists clients across a wide range of industries to increase their visibility, generate new and high quality leads, and drive sales. Made up of a passionate team of experts with decades of experience, and led by CEO Steve Harvey-Franklin, Maratopia blends creativity with data to deliver marketing that makes an impact and offers excellent ROI.

Media Contact

Organization: Maratopia LTD

Contact Person Name: Steve Harvey-Franklin

Website: https://www.maratopia.co.uk/

Email: steve@maratopia.co.uk

Contact Number: +441484556704

Address: The Media Centre, 7 Northumberland St, Huddersfield HD1 1RL, United Kingdom

City: Huddersfield

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Maratopia LTD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/maratopia-releases-definitive-guide-to-capturing-high-value-sales-1077179