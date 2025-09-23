Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts and CVYE Set to Empower 100 Young Entrepreneurs at Clovis, CA Children's Business Fair

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), a publicly traded beverage and bottling company and proud owner of the Be Water artesian spring water brand, announces its sponsorship of the 5th Annual Children's Business Fair, taking place September 27-28, 2025, in Clovis, California. The company has donated multiple cases of Be Water and partnered with the Central Valley Young Entrepreneurs (CVYE) organization to support the event while showcasing its brand.

Held as part of ClovisFest, the Children's Business Fair is expected to draw more than 40,000 attendees across twelve city blocks, featuring food, vendors, live entertainment, and the festival's signature hot air balloon launch. The fair empowers children ages 6-17 to design a brand, develop products or services, and present their businesses to the community.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, stated "We are thrilled to partner with CVYE to help empower 100 young entrepreneurs in realizing their dreams. It is an honor to work together to inspire tomorrow's leaders, innovators, and change agents."

Mr. Greene also added, "CVYE are phenomenal partners. While supporting the next generation of business leaders, we are also sharing the Be Water story with the Clovis community. This collaboration is a win for both of our companies."

