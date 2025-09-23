London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - (IN-VR) - The AOW:Energy 2025 Conference concluded in Accra after a week that brought together more than 1,200 delegates from across Africa and the global energy industry. The event marked a pivotal moment for Africa's upstream sector, uniting governments, investors, and operators to chart a common path forward.

Highlights of AOW:Energy 2025 included:

Opening address by President John Dramani Mahama , calling for Africa to "speak with one voice" in shaping its energy agenda.

, calling for Africa to in shaping its energy agenda. Celebration of GNPC Ghana's 40th Anniversary , honoring four decades of contribution to national growth.

, honoring four decades of contribution to national growth. A $1.5 billion agreement between the Government of Ghana, ENI, and Vitol - one of the year's most significant upstream deals.

between the Government of Ghana, ENI, and Vitol - one of the year's most significant upstream deals. Reaffirmation of commitment from international partners, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, ENI, Seplat, FIRST E&P, Oando, and TGS .

. Recognition of AOW as a platform "for Africa, by Africa", in the words of both President Mahama and Minister of Energy John Jinapor.

Paul Sinclair, CEO of AOW:Energy, commented:

"This year's edition has shown Africa's strength, ambition, and unity. From Ghana to the wider continent, AOW:Energy has proven its role as the leading platform to advance partnerships, unlock opportunities, and secure growth for Africa's energy future."

Minister Jinapor: A Platform Belonging to Africa

Ghana's Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, highlighted that AOW has positioned Ghana as a continental hub for energy dialogue and investment. He stressed that the conference is "more than an event-it is a platform where deals are done and Africa's industry is celebrated." His remarks reinforced Ghana's ambition to play a central role in shaping Africa's energy agenda.

The success of AOW:Energy 2025 positions the conference as the most influential upstream investment platform on the continent. Preparations are already underway for AOW:Energy 2026, expected to expand Africa's voice and influence even further on the global stage.

END OF PRESS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267540

SOURCE: IN-VR Limited