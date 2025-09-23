Vectura Risk Management: Vectura Launches Transport Risk-as-a-Service, Closing the Gap in In-Transit Security

LISLE, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Vectura Risk Management today announced the launch of Transport Risk-as-a-Service (TRaaS), a bolt-on protection solution that delivers end-to-end in-transit security for high-value freight. Fitting seamlessly over existing processes, TRaaS combines verification, monitoring, deterrence, and recovery into a single service - giving shippers, carriers, and brokers instant access to advanced risk management.

Vectura Risk Management Logo



Until now, logistics companies had to compromise between tech-only monitoring that stops at alerts or escort services that don't integrate. TRaaS eliminates that compromise, protecting cargo, drivers, and reputations.

Key capabilities include:

Verify - Pickup assurance, preventing fraudulent collections through driver, tractor, and trailer validation. Premium option provides access to a pre-approved network of trusted logistics partners.

Monitor - Real-time GPS tracking, geofencing, and SOP-based escalation to detect and respond before threats escalate.

Escort - Armed or unarmed cargo escorts, staged-trailer protection, covert deployments, and hand-carry options for small, high-value shipments.

Recover - 24/7 incident response, law enforcement liaison, and rapid recovery to minimize disruption and loss.

"Until now, protection often ended at the alert," said Nick Erdmann, Director of Business Development at Vectura. "With TRaaS, we bring together technology and boots-on-the-ground expertise. It's built by people who've lived logistics and understand what's at stake. TRaaS delivers peace of mind - protecting the shipment, the driver, and ultimately, the client's reputation."

For more information, visit https://govectura.com/.

About Vectura Risk Management

Vectura Risk Management is the go-to partner for transportation security and risk mitigation. Powered by a team of seasoned professionals with deep expertise in logistics, security, and cargo escorts, we deliver a full suite of services from pick-up verification to prevent fraud to continuous in-transit monitoring, physical escort protection, and incident recovery. Beyond services, we connect clients with trusted industry partners and complementary solutions ensuring resilience for high-value supply chains. Recognized across the industry and connected through associations like PCSC and TAPA, Vectura is the trusted partner for organizations determined to close gaps in their transport security. Learn more at https://govectura.com.

SOURCE: Vectura Risk Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/vectura-launches-transport-risk-as-a-service-traas-closing-the-gap-in-in-transit-sec-1077115