Mr. Brunolli Brings Decades of Semiconductor Expertise to Scale Endura Technologies' VFIVR Technology For Next-Generation Hyperscale AI Data Centers

Endura Technologies, a global leader in high-performance power management solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Brunolli as Head of Research and Development. Mr. Brunolli joins Endura Technologies with more than 40 years of experience in advanced system design and commercialization across multiple markets, including analog and high-speed mixed-signal design, equipping him to address the complex power demands of next-generation AI factories to drive Endura Technologies' next phase of power innovation.

"As AI workloads grow exponentially, pushing the limits of compute, the industry needs leaders who understand both the physics and the business of power innovation," said Dr. Massih Tayebi, CEO of Endura Technologies. "I've had the privilege of working with Michael for nearly two decades. His unmatched expertise and proven execution will be pivotal as we scale our breakthrough VFIVR technology and shape the next generation of power delivery for hyperscale AI."

Prior to joining Endura Technologies, Mr. Brunolli served as VP of Technology for Qualcomm, where he helped to lead the company's strategic innovation and growth. Before joining Qualcomm, Mr. Brunolli served as CTO of Rapid Bridge, where he co-invented power-saving CPR technology and also helped lead the subsequent acquisition by Qualcomm. Mr. Brunolli also served as co-founder and CTO of Nurlogic, where he led innovations in I/O and PLL design, including significant contributions to AMD's Athlon processor and a 72-channel optical link.

Mr. Brunolli's appointment comes as Endura Technologies' 150MHz silicon-proven Vertically Fully Integrated Voltage Regulator (VFIVR) enters deployment with Tier-1 partners. This breakthrough technology delivers industry-leading current density and ultra-high control bandwidth. It directly addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing AI factories: achieving significant system performance gains while dramatically improving energy efficiency.

"The next generation of AI infrastructure and compute depend on reliable power systems that can scale with massive workloads," said Michael Brunolli, Head of R&D at Endura Technologies. "I am excited to join Endura Technologies at such a pivotal moment in the industry and look forward to helping bring Endura Technologies' disruptive technology into production to power the next wave of AI-driven data centers."

As Head of Research and Development, Mr. Brunolli will spearhead R&D efforts and be responsible for expanding Endura Technologies' vision for powering AI factories, including the development of the company's next-generation 300MHz IVR architecture.

Mr. Brunolli is a pioneer in analog and high-speed mixed-signal design. Over his career, he has founded and guided multiple successful startups, developed award-winning technologies, and amassed more than 40 patents. He earned his BSEE from UC Davis in 1980.

About Endura Technologies

Endura Technologies develops ultra-high density power management solutions to efficiently power advanced SoCs, GPUs and chiplets. Its patented, agnostic digital architecture is engineered to scale with advanced process nodes to meet the growing demands of tomorrow's AI factories. By offering industry-leading current density, ultra-high switching frequency, ultra-fast transient response and ultra-low ripple, Endura Technologies' solutions effectively overcome the physical limitations of traditional power delivery solutions, enabling seamless integration into next-generation 2.5D and 3D AI system architectures. For more information, please visit Endura Technologies.

