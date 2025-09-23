Cyberbit, a leader in hyper-realistic attack simulation cyber ranges and SOC (Security Operations Center) readiness, today announced the acquisition of RangeForce, a pioneer in cloud-based cyber ranges and scalable solo and team exercising. Headquartered in the US, the combined global company delivers one of the world's most advanced operational cyber readiness platforms, powered by AI, grounded in realism, and designed to prepare teams for the reality of relentless threats. This acquisition reflects Cyberbit's commitment to enhancing the capabilities of the cybersecurity professionals who serve as the frontline defense against those cyber threats.

Two leaders, one vision

Cyberbit's hyper-realistic attack simulations have become a recognized industry benchmark for testing and strengthening SOC performance under real-world attack conditions. RangeForce has built its reputation on adaptive, scalable upskilling and cloud cyber ranges for both solo and team exercising. Both are recognized in the "Forrester Wave: Cybersecurity Skills Training Platforms", with Cyberbit named a Leader and RangeForce a Strong Performer.

"By joining forces, the companies create a seamless readiness journey, from entry-level analysts building skills and experience to advanced defenders confronting the most sophisticated cyber-attacks," said Brian Pierce, CEO at Cyberbit.

"Cyberbit's acquisition of RangeForce represents a significant leap forward in how organizations can prepare their teams for the realities of today's cyber threat landscape," said Darren Battistoni, Managing Director and Co-Head of Technology Opportunities at Charlesbank Capital Partners, Cyberbit's financial sponsor. "By uniting two of the industry's leading cyber ranges, we believe customers can now gain access to an unprecedented breadth of content and highly realistic training experiences built around the same tools and environments they use every day."

AI at the core

RangeForce's adaptive, AI-powered tutor delivers personalized learning, while the AI-driven content engine accelerates the creation of cutting-edge scenarios. The result is a living, evolving SOC readiness library that continuously evolves alongside the threat landscape.

"Cyberbit and RangeForce bring together two organizations deeply passionate about cybersecurity defender readiness," said David Etue, CEO of RangeForce. "The combined company's capabilities, paired with our recent advances in AI, position us to deliver experiences that ensure SOC and IR teams are prepared for sophisticated cyber-attacks."

As boards demand proof of resilience and adversaries become more aggressive, CISOs can no longer afford to discover gaps after a breach. The combined platform spans from the SOC to the boardroom, delivering AI-led, data-driven, and hyper-realistic attack simulations that security leaders can trust.

"This is the solution for CISOs who want to move past assumptions and truly understand their teams' capabilities, and for the CISOs who refuse to discover gaps only after the damage is done," said Pierce.

Expanded value for customers

The acquisition expands the Live-Fire Exercises catalog (team cyber range), strengthens the joint content library, enhances AI capabilities and user experience, and broadens coverage for commercial, enterprise, and government sectors.

With dedicated teams and strategic data centers across the US and EU, the combined company also expands support for the government and highly regulated sectors, enabling compliance-ready simulations and proven resilience under the most realistic conditions.

Together, Cyberbit and RangeForce set a new benchmark for resilience in the face of relentless threats.

"Cyberbit and RangeForce joining forces marks a major milestone in cybersecurity readiness. As a partner to both companies, Carahsoft is thrilled to see this powerful combination come together with their vision to deliver this comprehensive, AI-powered readiness platform for SOC and IR teams," said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft Technology Corp. "This collaboration enhances Carahsoft's ability to provide innovative, integrated solutions, enabling the Public Sector and enterprises across the U.S. to strengthen their defenses against today's most persistent and sophisticated adversaries."

Acknowledgements

BTIG, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and King Spalding LLP served as legal advisor to RangeForce.

Cruz-Abrams Seigel, LLC served as legal advisor, and PricewaterhouseCoopers served as financial and tax advisor to Charlesbank and Cyberbit.

About Cyberbit

Cyberbit delivers operational cyber readiness through a best-in-class cloud-based cyber range that leverages real-world commercial tools to test and scale the capabilities of security teams. The Cyberbit ActiveExperiences platform sharpens decision-making, builds muscle memory, and strengthens team coordination in real environments simulating real attacks. With deep expertise in adversarial tactics, Cyberbit empowers defenders with the confidence and capability to protect what matters, with speed and precision. For more information visit cyberbit.com.

About RangeForce

RangeForce delivers an affordable, on-demand, cloud-based cyber range. The RangeForce platform helps organizations build high performing, incident-ready defensive cyber teams. Breaking down the silos of traditional technical training that's just for individuals, the RangeForce team believes the best way to prepare for cyber incidents is the way you'll actually have to handle them, as a team. For more information visit rangeforce.com.

About Charlesbank

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with over $22 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2025. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience and sector insights, the firm takes a thematic approach to investing across its target sectors: business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials, and technology. Charlesbank partners with talented management teams to help businesses unlock value and accelerate growth, with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm provides flexible capital through complementary strategies spanning management-led buyouts, opportunistic credit and technology investments. Charlesbank has offices in Boston and New York. For more information, visit charlesbank.com or follow Charlesbank on LinkedIn.

