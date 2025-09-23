The industry's leading institutional conference returns to London, boasting a three-day agenda with over 100 visionary speakers, networking opportunities and side events.

Blockworks' flagship event, Digital Asset Summit London (DAS: London), is set to return to London on October 13-15, bringing together industry leaders to provide key insights into the future of digital assets. Hosted at the Old Billingsgate, the summit will unite institutional executives to explore how digital assets, emerging market trends and cutting-edge innovations are reshaping this rapidly expanding ecosystem.

DAS: London will unite senior decision-makers from across the global financial sector including asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, banks, brokerages and fintech innovators for three days of thought leadership, networking and exclusive events.

Nigel Farage, Member of Parliament for Clacton and Leader of Reform UK, will headline Day 1 of DAS: London, sharing his vision for the future of digital assets in the UK on October 13.

"Britain has a once-in-a-generation chance to become the undisputed global capital of digital finance," said Nigel Farage. "We must stop letting bureaucrats dictate our economic future and start backing the technologies that will define the next century. At the Digital Asset Summit, I'll discuss how we can transform London from a fading financial center into the beating heart of the digital economy."

Some of the most respected industry voices speaking include:

Joseph Lubin, Co-Founder, Ethereum; Founder/CEO of Consensys; Chairman of SharpLink

Lord Holmes of Richmond MBE, Member of Parliament, UK House of Lords

Matthew McDermott, Head of Digital Assets, Goldman Sachs

Elif Bilgi Zapparoli, Head of International Client Strategy, Bank of America

Danny Masters, Founder Chairman, CoinShares

Chris Rayner-Cook, Chief Investment Officer, Brevan Howard Digital

Sandy Kaul, EVP Head of Innovation, Franklin Tepleton

"DAS: London is by far the most high-caliber gathering of institutional decision makers in the global crypto scene," said Jason Yanowitz, co-founder of Blockworks. "There's no other event where you could meet with an executive from a Wall St. bank, a European pension fund manager, an APAC exchange CEO, and the industry leading DeFi founder all under one roof."

DAS: London will feature engaging keynotes, debates and panel discussions between the Main Stage, Institutional Track and Investor Track. Core topics include:

Institutional Integration: The growing role of digital assets in global capital markets

Stablecoins Global Payments: The evolution of global payments infrastructure

The Investment Case for Digital Assets: How digital assets fit into fund strategies and broader economic trends

Global Digital Asset Regulation: Policy frameworks shaping institutional adoption

With $1.2 trillion in assets under management represented at past DAS events, this year's summit stands as the premier institutional gathering for leaders driving the future of finance and capital markets.

DAS: London 2025 is made possible by the following sponsors:

Ruby Sponsors : Algorand, Canton, Eigencloud, LMAX Digital, Marinade, Zksync

: Algorand, Canton, Eigencloud, LMAX Digital, Marinade, Zksync Diamond Sponsors : Aptos, Blockdaemon, Circle, Function, Injective, Mantle, OpenLedger, Rootstock Labs

: Aptos, Blockdaemon, Circle, Function, Injective, Mantle, OpenLedger, Rootstock Labs Emerald Sponsors: Metaplex, WalletConnect

About Digital Asset Summit

Produced by Blockworks, Digital Asset Summit (DAS) is the premier event bringing together the brightest minds and most influential organizations in the digital asset and blockchain industries. DAS provides a key platform for thought leaders, institutional investors, developers, and industry professionals to collaborate and shape the future of digital assets. Featuring in-depth discussions, networking opportunities, and insights from top executives, DAS is where the next chapter of blockchain and digital asset evolution unfolds.

About Blockworks

Blockworks is a crypto media and information platform that delivers breaking news and premium insights about digital assets to millions of investors. Blockworks' editorial content, research, newsletters, and podcasts provide expert analysis to help investors navigate the markets. With flagship events, Permissionless and the Digital Asset Summits (DAS), Blockworks creates space for innovators to build the future of the global economy.

