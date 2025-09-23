Advanced Clinical announced a leadership transition as Julie Ross, President Chief Executive Officer, has decided to pursue a new opportunity within the clinical research services industry.

During Julie's tenure, Advanced Clinical achieved strong financial growth, expanded its global footprint, and strengthened its position as a leading clinical research solutions and consulting company delivering CRO, FSP, strategic resourcing and consulting services. Her leadership has been instrumental in guiding the company through significant milestones and establishing a foundation for continued success.

Effective immediately, Leo Sheridan, Founder and Owner of Advanced Clinical and its parent company, Advanced Group, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer at Advanced Clinical. Leo brings decades of proven leadership and a long-standing commitment to innovation, client service, and employee development.

To ensure continuity and sustained momentum, Advanced Clinical will be led by its tenured and experienced leadership team alongside Leo. Collectively, these leaders bring deep institutional knowledge and a long-standing commitment to the organization, with several serving for more than a decade:

Caroline Redeker, Chief Strategy Commercial Officer With more than 20 years in the industry, including over a decade at Advanced Clinical, Caroline has driven global expansion, spearheaded new service offerings, and led acquisitions and integrations across CROs and research sites. As a thought leader in the industry, she brings strategic vision, commercial expertise, innovation and operational savvy.

Cheryle Evans, President, Solutions A senior-level executive with more than 30 years of progressive accomplishments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical research industry, including 13 years with Advanced Clinical. Cheryle brings a wealth of hands-on leadership experience, having run CRO operations across global trials. As both an executive leader and a registered critical care nurse, her clinical development expertise drives operational excellence and trial success.

Jacob Midwinter, Vice President, Strategic Resourcing Consulting Services Jacob brings extensive experience in strategic resourcing and consulting, with a proven ability to align talent and expertise to client needs. His leadership ensures sponsors receive flexible, high-quality support in managing complex clinical programs as well as quality and validation initiatives.

Graham Belgrave, Senior Vice President, International Business With more than 36 years of industry experience and eight years at Advanced Clinical, Graham has overseen global clinical operations, outsourcing, and vendor management for top pharma and biotech firms, bringing unmatched international expertise and a respected voice working with clients on clinical strategy.

Stacey Arrambide, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development Operations Stacey's leadership includes deep experience covering a broad range of stakeholders, functional areas, and business models spanning multiple CROs over the last 25 years including a decade at Advanced Clinical. He is best known for his strategic planning on workforce solution designs including FSP portfolios, and enterprise-level initiatives working to create a customer-centric, performance driven culture.

Tracy Parker, Senior Vice President, Data Science Analytics A seasoned biometrics leader with more than 20 years of expertise in data management, biostatistics, risk management, budgeting, and regulatory compliance, Tracy strengthens Advanced Clinical's data and analytics capabilities.

Together, these leaders represent the strength, continuity, and vision that defines Advanced Clinical, making this transition an exciting next chapter for the company, its clients, and its employees.

"We are deeply grateful to Julie for her contributions and leadership during her time at Advanced Clinical," said Leo Sheridan. "As we look ahead, our focus remains on advancing clinical development solutions with the same commitment to quality, partnership, and patient-centricity that our clients expect. With the strength of our leadership team and our talented employees around the globe, we are well positioned for continued growth and impact."

Advanced Clinical remains dedicated to its mission of improving lives by supporting patients, empowering sites, and partnering with sponsors to deliver high-quality clinical solutions.

About Advanced Clinical

The clinical development journey is complex, and finding an agile, consultative partner is critical. We offer optimized solutions from early-phase research to commercialization with CRO, FSP, and Strategic Resourcing services while driving the quality and validation of therapeutics Delivering a better clinical experience.

