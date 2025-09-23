Klearcom will open its new office in New Jersey and is hiring 20 new team members to support its growing US customer base

Stateside expansion will strengthen key relationships with US clients such as Google, Mastercard and Visa, while opening new doors to prospective clients

The Irish-based company continues to strengthen its position in the $5.9 billion interactive voice response market

Klearcom,a leading provider of global contact center testing solutions, today announces that it has established its first physical base in the US with the opening of a new office in New Jersey. To facilitate this growth, Klearcom will hire 20 new team members in the US. The announcement has been welcomed by Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment of Ireland.

From left to right: Mark Rohan, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Klearcom and Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke TD

Headquartered in Waterford, Ireland, Klearcom is currently pursuing aggressive growth in the US market. The new base will enable Klearcom to acquire more US-based customers and strengthen relationships with existing clients, such as Google, Mastercard and Visa. This will help the company to grow its share in the interactive voice response (IVR) market, currently valued at $5.9BN and growing at a rate of 7% per annum.

The new hires, to be appointed across sales and customer service over the next 12 months, represent a significant investment from Klearcom. They, and the New Jersey base, will be central to enhancing service delivery and providing on-the-ground support to Klearcom's growing US customer base.

As the IVR market continues to grow at pace, the expansion will ensure Klearcom stays ahead of market challenges and seizes new opportunities. At the same time, Klearcom will continue to deliver reliable and quality testing for businesses' automated voice systems, especially within critical customer service channels. The expansion will facilitate faster onboarding, greater support and a more personalized service, enabling the company to align more closely with US business priorities, time zones and escalation needs.

Mark Rohan, co-founder and chief operating officer, Klearcom, said: "The US market is vital to Klearcom's growth strategy. As such, this announcement is not only a mark of our success in the US to-date, but also our commitment to businesses there. And, while this is our first office in the US, it will not be our only one.

"For us, the expansion comes at the perfect time as businesses increasingly demand cutting-edge technology over outdated legacy systems. Our AI-driven IVR testing is the fastest in the world, enabling enterprises to quickly identify and resolve issues within their telecom system infrastructure, and cementing our position as the leading provider of contact center testing solutions.

"Our US office doesn't just mean faster response times it means being on the ground, right where our customers need us most."

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment of Ireland, said:"Klearcom is a prime example of an Irish company whose ambition has driven impressive growth on the global stage. This next step in the company's journey will open the door to exceptional opportunities within the United States, which have the potential to take the business to new heights. I look forward to watching the team's progress as they grow their footprint in this important market."

About Klearcom

Klearcom's SaaS platform addresses IVR and toll-free number issues using AI-driven, real-time monitoring. Serving businesses in over 100+ countries, Klearcom ensures seamless customer interactions, reducing CX risks during migrations and improving overall system reliability. For more information, visit www.klearcom.com.

