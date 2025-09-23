Tray.ai launches Agent Hub, the first catalog of composable, reusable building blocks for faster AI agent development

New catalog of Smart Data Sources, AI tools, and composable Agent Accelerators makes agent building intuitive and addresses blockers to wider AI adoption; debuts new HR Agent that integrates with Workday and BambooHR

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tray.ai, the platform for building smart, secure AI agents at scale, today announced Tray Agent Hub, the first catalog of composable, reusable building blocks for AI agents. The launch also debuts a new HR Agent with native integrations for Workday and BambooHR.

Agent Hub addresses a persistent blocker in AI adoption: the false choice between rigid pre-built agents and complex custom-built agents. Pre-built agents demo well but rarely fit production use cases without rework and workarounds. Custom builds offer flexibility, but are slow to deliver and pile up integration complexity and technical debt.

With this launch, Tray introduces full composability to agent development and defines a new category, giving enterprises a faster, more intuitive way to create and customize agents at scale by assembling Tray Smart Data Sources - which ground agents in company knowledge - and AI tools that agents use to take action across the business. By making components easy to discover, mix, and reuse, Agent Hub shortens the path from idea to deployed agent and removes the trade-off between rigid pre-built agents and slow custom-built agents.

Industry analysts urge a different path from rigid pre-build or complex custom build strategies. As Gartner® noted in its July 2025 report The Current State of AI Agents for Enterprises: "Get your enterprises ready for AI agents by focusing on core enterprise components for AI agents, such as decision models, and integrations with data analytics systems and enterprise applications. Avoid building heavy in-house tools and LLMs, and take an agile and composable approach in developing AI agents."

"Composable development changed how enterprises build software by combining speed, flexibility, and collaboration. Until now, composability has been about APIs and microservices, not agents," says Rich Waldron, Co-founder and CEO of Tray.ai. "Tray Agent Hub redefines composability for agent development, making knowledge and tools the new building blocks. Tray is the first platform that gives enterprises the power to compose agents this way. Now, they can use a dynamic accelerator experience to deliver production-ready agents with the same speed and flexibility they expect and require for modern app development."



Agent Hub is a new path forward, eliminating the trade-off between pre-built and custom-built agents by bringing complete composability to agent development through three core elements:

Catalog of building blocks : A browsable catalog of Smart Data Sources and AI tools, intelligently organized by business domain.

: A browsable catalog of Smart Data Sources and AI tools, intelligently organized by business domain. Composable agent accelerators: From HR Service to ITSM, every Tray Agent Accelerator can be customized by adding or removing building blocks to fit exact business needs.

From HR Service to ITSM, every Tray Agent Accelerator can be customized by adding or removing building blocks to fit exact business needs. Integrated builder experience: Agent Hub and Merlin Agent Builder provide a guided experience where teams can define, compose, and deploy agents all in one place.



"As a unified AI orchestration platform, Tray uniquely combines our agent development layer with an intelligent iPaaS to deliver Agent Hub to customers," says Alistair Russell, Co-founder and CTO of Tray.ai. "Smart Data Sources use sophisticated data integration and built-in vector storage within our Intelligent iPaaS. Agent tools use the power of our Agent Development layer. All tap into Tray's vast shared foundational connector library. Agent Hub provides them all as composable components. The result is speed with control: teams assemble agents quickly, configure every block, and go deeper in our IDE when they need to extend-no black boxes, no vendor lock-in."

Today, Agent Hub recommends data sources and tools based on the agent accelerator you select, giving teams a fast starting point that they can then tailor by adding or removing building blocks. Building blocks are included in Agent Hub as part of the Tray subscription. Users can also create and add their own building blocks to the catalog and make them shareable with others in their organization. Over time, Agent Hub will provide more advanced recommendations, including suggestions based on an agent's goals or context, further accelerating time-to-value.



"With Tray, we've been able to build an agent orchestration strategy where users only interface with one master agent that oversees a host of sub-agents for each department," says Matt Currie, Senior Automation Engineer at Life360. "We use Merlin Agent Builder to create these agents incredibly quickly and efficiently by using the Tray Agent Hub and leveraging Smart Data Sources and AI tools across the sub-agents that often have commonality and similar components. This composable approach has allowed us to build all of these sub-agents in a matter of weeks, versus the months it would take by just building single-purpose agents."

HR Agent shows composability in action

Along with the launch of Agent Hub, Tray.ai is introducing a new HR Agent. Built on a certified Workday or BambooHR connector, the HR Agent gives enterprises immediate access to HR knowledge and supports action through AI tools such as PTO management, employee change requests, and compliance policy lookup. The agent can be extended further through the Tray platform's 23 HR ecosystem connectors, and when paired with the Tray ITSM Agent, delivers a unified, self-service experience for employees across both HR and IT.

Because HR data is among the most sensitive in the enterprise, the HR Agent includes guardrails to ensure agents and users can only access the information they are authorized to see. Tray Guardian provides governance and security controls so privacy and compliance requirements are maintained while agents act with speed and accuracy.

Tray Agent Hub brings full composability to agent development. Enterprises can now assemble, customize, and reuse building blocks to move from idea to deployed agents faster, without choosing between rigid pre-built agents and slow custom builds. The new Tray HR Agent shows this in action. Paired with Merlin Agent Builder and Tray Guardian, teams can define, compose, and govern production-ready agents at enterprise scale.

Gartner, "The Current State of AI Agents for Enterprises," Ben Yan, Yogesh Bhatt, Pieter den Hamer, Tom Coshow, 21 July 2025.



