Cority Software Inc.: Cority Names New Leaders to Accelerate Data Convergence and AI Strategy for EHS+

Dan Timpson and Srik Venkataseshu will drive Cority's next chapter of innovation, delivering trusted solutions for connected EHS and sustainability management

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, provider of software that turns operating risks into performance advantages, today announced the appointment of Dan Timpson as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Srik Venkataseshu as Senior Director of AI. They will both play a pivotal role in Cority's next chapter, driving the unification of EHS and sustainability through data convergence and trusted AI, giving companies a single platform to manage risk and performance.

Timpson brings more than 20 years of technology leadership experience across enterprise software and cybersecurity. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at 8x8, overseeing technology strategy and platform innovation. His career also includes CTO tenure at Kaseya and DigiCert, where he successfully scaled platforms and technology organizations for global growth.

Timpson's decision to join Cority was deeply influenced by both positive employee feedback and his personal connection to the company's mission. "Cority is at the forefront of helping organizations protect workers and strengthen sustainability outcomes," said Timpson. "That mission resonates with me on a personal level, and I was struck by the passion and commitment I heard from employees across the company."

Accelerating Cority's Technology Differentiation

At Cority, Timpson will focus on three core areas to extend CorityOne's leadership in the market:

Converged Data: Building a cohesive data ecosystem that reveals new insights across EHS and sustainability domains.

Applied AI : Operationalizing AI that automates routine work, delivers insights at the point of decision, and guides teams to better outcomes.

: Operationalizing AI that automates routine work, delivers insights at the point of decision, and guides teams to better outcomes. Advanced Security: Enhancing identity verification, reducing reliance on passwords, and proactively addressing deep fake and other emerging cybersecurity threats.



"Dan's track record of combining enterprise software innovation with cybersecurity expertise makes him the ideal technology leader for this moment when data and AI have the potential to unlock meaningful gains for our customers," said Ryan Magee, CEO of Cority. "His vision for embedding applied AI into every solution in ways customers can trust, simplifying compliance, and creating seamless user experiences will further differentiate CorityOne in the market."

As Cority's new Senior Director of AI, Srik Venkataseshu brings over 20 years of experience building cloud-native platforms and AI/ML solutions across startups and Fortune 500 companies. He is recognized for a strong product mindset that prioritizes customer problem-solving, having previously launched category-defining offerings such as HPE Private Cloud AI with NVIDIA. At Cority, he will lead efforts to embed AI into every solution, helping EHS professionals identify risks earlier, make faster decisions, and break down organizational data silos.

"Srik knows how to take advanced AI and make it practical for customers. His direct experience building cloud and AI platforms is going to be a big part of how we deliver on Cority's vision of trusted data and AI working together," said Timpson, Chief Technology Officer at Cority.

Together, Timpson and Venkataseshu will drive Cority's ambitious AI roadmap, which includes rapid prototyping and customer validation over the next 12 months, and a longer-term vision of advanced applied AI capabilities that autonomously support EHS workflows while keeping people in control.

About Cority

Cority helps customers transform workplace risks into performance advantages. Our flagship platform, CorityOne, merges deep industry expertise with AI-enabled software to give customers one place to see and prevent risks to people and performance. For 40 years, Cority has been the trusted solution for thousands of organizations in operationally complex industries worldwide, including oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverage, utilities, manufacturing, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

