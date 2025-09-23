Expanded portfolio of standard COTS LXI RFIU solutions maximizes flexibility, density, and functionality

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, has announced a major expansion to its range of standard COTS LXI microwave switching solutions. Debuting at European Microwave Week (EuMW) in The Netherlands from September 23-25, the five new RFIU families provide the building blocks required to address a vast number of demanding RF testing applications.

"The new additions to our LXI microwave switching portfolio migrate RFIU functionality previously available in our flexible and turnkey custom ranges to our standard COTS family," said Steven Edwards, Head of Product Management at Pickering Interfaces, "but with the additional benefit of significantly increased configuration options. The expanded range now maximises flexibility, density, and functionality to support the widest set of the latest cross-industry testing requirements.

Previously available as customer-specified flexible (60-890) and turnkey (60-891) custom products, the product introductions cover new catalog offerings of two different variants of LXI microwave switch units-the company's standard LXI range, consisting of multiple relays of a single type fitted to the unit's front panel; and specific configurations of internally constructed, fully integrated multiplexer and matrix solutions. Making them standard COTS catalog parts simplifies the selection and ordering process for customers, as well as reducing lead times.

"LXI-based automated test systems are commonly used for verification and functional test of microwave devices and subsystems, often including signal routing and switching. The ever-increasing complexity of these DUTs usually goes hand in hand with higher I/O counts," addedEdwards. "Our new LXI range features higher channel densities, maximizing payload while minimizing chassis height and helping result in fewer switch units being used for large switching applications, reducing test system size, improving signal quality and simplifying programming. These units enable test system design engineers to quickly and easily source standard COTS solutions for high-channel-count switching subsystems in microwave test systems."

Existing standard products (models 60-800/801/802/803) cover SP4T and SP6T functionality in unterminated and terminated failsafe relay versions across various bandwidths. Three new families augment the range with SP8T/SP10T/SP12T (model 60-804), SPDT (model 60-806), and transfer switch (model 60-808) configurations of both failsafe or latching relays, with unterminated and terminated (not transfer switch) options. In addition, there are two new families of internally constructed, fully integrated high-channel-count multiplexer (SP16T to SP48T with single to quad banks: model 60-805) and matrix (up to 12x12: model 60-807) solutions.

With access to panel-mounted SPDT, SP8T/SP10T/SP12T, and transfer switch options, engineers can construct complex switching solutions by simply adding external cabling. Self-contained integrated multiplexer and matrix solutions ensure that RF cabling is protected from damage or disturbance while ensuring repeatable performance between manufacturing batches. The provision of fully tested (units supplied with test results) pre-wired solutions removes the burden of implementation and performance repeatability from the end-user. All models are equipped with built-in scan list and triggering (hardware or software) capability, permitting the execution of pre-defined test sequences while minimizing operation time. The sequences are stored on the product itself, instead of the system computer, to reduce system overhead.

Configurations from 6GHz to 67GHz (range dependent) are provided as unterminated or terminated (except transfer) throughout the range, with 110GHz switching available as terminated SPDT only. All the new families are offered with either failsafe or latching relay operating modes-and RF performance is identical between the modes, allowing the mode most applicable to the application to be selected. Relay operation counting is provided across the range, enabling the monitoring of individual contact levels for each relay, which can be used for predictive maintenance.

With bandwidths in the 6-110GHz range, the five new switching families support a wide range of applications in multiple sectors, from semiconductor, radar, and communications (including handset and antenna testing) to automotive and medical devices.

Pickering's free online Microwave Switch Design Tool (MSDT) allows microwave unit design and simulation. While aimed at flexible or turnkey solutions, MSDT can equally be used to determine the performance of standard integrated products before receiving a physical unit.

All transfer, SPDT and high-channel-count relays can also be specified in Pickering's model 60-890 flexible microwave switch platform, and this solution should be considered when a mix of relays is required. Multiple existing ranges of alternate configuration standard products are also available in PXI/PXIe and LXI.

Drivers are supplied for Windows and-unlike many competitors-Linux and real-time operating systems. A 3-year warranty period supports every product rated up to 67GHz; for 110GHz options, the warranty period is 1 year. Pickering Interfaces also offers guaranteed long-term product support. For pricing, availability, and contact information, please visit: www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for electronic test and verification. We offer the industry's most extensive range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, and application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, the Czech Republic, China, and Malaysia, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit: www.pickeringtest.com

