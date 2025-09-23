Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings Announces Rebranding of Its Subsidiary From Green Rain Solar to Green Rain Development Inc.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:$GREH) is pleased to announce the renaming and rebranding of its wholly owned subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc. to Green Rain Development Inc. This revamping of $GREH's subsidiary is a nod to its true purpose as the incubator for numerous projects spanning several areas of the clean tech industry. Through Green Rain Development, Green Rain Energy can fast-track EV and solar farm production while utilizing battery components across the country. All expansion projects through Green Rain Development can be found on the official Green Rain Energy website.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy company focused on developing and deploying sustainable power solutions across North America. Through its subsidiaries and partnerships, the company is working to revolutionize clean energy infrastructure, from solar generation to EV charging networks, with a mission to drive environmental responsibility and create lasting shareholder value.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter): https://x.com/GreenRainEnergy

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580025893268&mibextid=wwXIfr

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/green.rain.energy/?igsh=MW9jY3g0MmZiaG5pNg%3D%3D

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GreenRainEnergy

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Michael Cimino

Michael@pubcopr.com

SOURCE: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/green-rain-energy-holdings-otcid-greh-announces-rebranding-of-its-subsidiary-from-1077150