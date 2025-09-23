AudioEye, Inc.: AudioEye Announces Partnership with Creode to Advance Accessibility Compliance in Europe

Partnership delivers scalable solutions that help financial services and enterprise organisations meet rising global accessibility requirements, including the EAA

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, today announced a new partnership with Creode , a UK-based digital agency serving leading financial and enterprise organisations. Creode will integrate AudioEye's comprehensive accessibility platform, including industry-leading automation, expert audits, and custom fixes, into its digital services. The collaboration expands AudioEye's international presence in highly regulated industries and positions the Company to capture growing demand from accessibility requirements under the European Accessibility Act (EAA) and other global regulations.

The announcement coincides with the anniversary of the EU's Web Accessibility Directive, which established accessibility standards across Europe. Building on that foundation, the EAA came into effect on June 28, 2025, expanding digital accessibility requirements. As accessibility regulations continue to strengthen, the partnership between Creode and AudioEye will provide customers with a comprehensive solution to address accessibility issues at scale and ensure ongoing compliance.

"Digital accessibility is now a business imperative, especially in highly regulated industries like financial services that Creode serves," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "By partnering with Creode, we are extending AudioEye's presence in Europe, helping more organisations navigate rising compliance demands with the confidence that comes from proven technology coupled with expert support, allowing for accessibility compliance at scale."

Creode, headquartered in Leeds, is embedding comprehensive accessibility into its core digital services with AudioEye's platform. This partnership enables the agency to deliver scaled, compliant solutions from the outset of web design and development, helping clients confidently meet regulations like the EAA while creating better digital experiences for all users.

"Accessibility can no longer be handled as a one-off project, but must be built into every stage of digital strategy," said Guy Weston, CEO at Creode. "AudioEye's unique combination of automation, expert audits, and custom fixes allows us to deliver accessibility at scale, giving our clients both confidence in compliance and a competitive edge in user experience."

For more information on how AudioEye helps organisations meet global accessibility standards and reduce compliance risk, visit www.audioeye.com .

About Creode

Creode is a UK-based digital agency specialising in marketing solutions for the financial services sector. With expertise spanning insight and strategy, creative and technology, and campaign and performance, Creode partners with challenger financial institutions to build meaningful customer relationships and drive measurable growth.

The agency's client portfolio includes leading brands across banking, insurance, fintech, and wealth management sectors. Creode combines strategic thinking with technical excellence to deliver digital transformation, performance campaigns, and brand acceleration services that help financial services organisations navigate an increasingly competitive and regulated landscape.

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is accessible. The gold standard for digital accessibility, AudioEye's comprehensive solution combines industry-leading AI automation technology with expert fixes informed by the disability community. This powerful combination delivers industry-leading protection, ensuring businesses of all sizes - including over 120,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite - meet and exceed compliance standards. With 24 US patents, AudioEye's solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated WCAG issue testing and fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and legal protection, empowering organisations to confidently create accessible digital experiences for all.

