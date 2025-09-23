Anzeige
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
23.09.2025 14:16 Uhr
ROLLER Acquires BookNow Software, Accelerating Mission to Help Operators Transform Guest Experiences

Acquisition strengthens European and USA presence, adds deep CRM platform expertise, and accelerates innovation for venue operators worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, the all-in-one venue management platform, today announced it has acquired UK-based BookNow Software, a CRM-native booking and operations platform.

The acquisition accelerates ROLLER's mission to bring more joy to the world by helping venue operators grow faster and deliver exceptional guest experiences. The move strengthens ROLLER's support for European customers with more in-region resources and improves its ability to service large multi-venue enterprises through deep CRM interoperability expertise.

"BookNow and ROLLER share a vision for empowering leisure and attraction businesses with cutting-edge technology that transforms the guest experience and fuels long-term growth," said Luke Finn, CEO of ROLLER. "Their strong presence in Europe and expertise with CRM interoperability are key strategic levers that help ROLLER move faster in our mission to transform the guest experience and drive incredible ROI for our customers."

Founder of BookNow Software, Luke Sims, joins ROLLER and will serve as CEO BookNow, a ROLLER Company. Sims' significant technical and commercial expertise, combined with his hands-on experience as an owner and founder of the UK's first trampoline park chain, expands ROLLER's guest-focused leadership team.

"When we started BookNow, we were on a mission to serve large enterprise attractions, especially within the Salesforce ecosystem," said Sims. "The opportunity to come together with ROLLER to achieve our shared mission became the obvious next step. I look forward to the incredible results we will help our customers achieve as a part of the ROLLER team."

With this acquisition, BookNow customers will benefit from joining with a global category leader trusted by over 2,500 venues in more than 30 countries. ROLLER's reputation for investing heavily in customer success and innovation, delivering 99.99% up time, providing support 24/7/365, and introducing over 100 new product enhancements each year will be further enhanced with BookNow's technology and client service, particularly in Europe.

ROLLER publicly announced the acquisition during IAAPA Expo Europe, the leisure industry's premier event in Europe. The Expo continues in Barcelona, Spain through September 25th at the Fira Gran Via Exhibition Center. ROLLER is showcasing its latest technology innovations and solutions for attractions venues in Booth 2-1112. More information can also be found at roller.software.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, Guest Surveys, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.

About BookNow

BookNow Software is a UK-based venue management solution built on the Salesforce platform, offering CRM-centric tools for booking and operations. Serving leisure businesses across Europe and beyond, BookNow helps venues deliver personalized, data-driven guest experiences.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roller-acquires-booknow-software-accelerating-mission-to-help-operators-transform-guest-experiences-302564408.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
