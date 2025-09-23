Patriot Critical Minerals: Patriot Partners with MineMaker to Accelerate U.S. Government Support for the MEGA Tungsten Project

MONTELLO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Patriot Critical Minerals ("Patriot"), a U.S.-based critical minerals developer advancing the 100%-owned MEGA tungsten project in Elko County, Nevada, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with strategic advisory firm MineMaker to navigate U.S. government engagement at both the federal and state level.

MineMaker is a platform and advisory group focused on advancing natural resource projects. The platform provides tailored Critical Minerals Advisory Services, helping companies navigate government programs, funding pathways, and regulatory landscapes across the U.S.

The MineMaker team combines backgrounds at top-tier law firms and financial institutions with hands-on expertise in mining and natural resources. With deep experience, policy knowledge, and a strong network, MineMaker helps mining and resource companies access government support by reviewing projects and identifying pathways to funding, incentives, and strategic backing under applicable legislation and critical mineral programs.

The partnership is designed to accelerate Patriot's project development and permitting path while underscoring the company's role as a strategic tungsten supplier aligned with U.S. defense and supply chain security objectives, including access to potential financial support through federal and state programs. MineMaker will also support Patriot in identifying and securing non-dilutive funding through U.S. government programs that back the onshoring of critical mineral supply chains for the American defense industry, including grants, loans, co-investment opportunities, tax incentives, and procurement mechanisms.

Brodie Sutherland, President & CEO of Patriot Critical Minerals, said: "Our partnership with MineMaker will help to advance the MEGA Project and position Patriot as the next American tungsten producer ready to serve the growing national defense needs of the United States."

"MineMaker's team, relationships, and understanding of the critical minerals landscape in the U.S. will enable us to strengthen stakeholder engagement and pursue potentially transformative non-dilutive funding opportunities. We look forward to working closely with them to advocate for Patriot and help secure a reliable domestic supply chain for tungsten," concluded Sutherland.

About Patriot

Patriot Critical Minerals is a U.S.-based critical minerals developer advancing the 100%-owned MEGA tungsten project in Elko County, Nevada. Spanning 310 acres across 15 unpatented lode mining claims, MEGA is the largest known tungsten deposit in the United States with a historic resource estimate of ~19 million tonnes tungsten trioxide (WO3) grading ~0.17%.

Tungsten is designated a critical mineral by the U.S. government due to its essential role in defense applications such as munitions and armor plating. In this regard, the Project is well aligned with U.S. policy priorities focused on critical mineral supply chain security, defense readiness, and domestic beneficiation. With China producing ~80% of global supply and recently restricting exports for U.S. defense use, securing a reliable domestic supply chain has emerged as a national security priority. To learn more, please visit our website at patriotcritical.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future. Specifically, the forward-looking statements include: that the engagement of MZ Group will lead to the desired outcomes across key markets and build long term value for shareholders; that the MEGA tungsten project has geological potential; that Patriot is uniquely positioned to become one of the only tungsten producers in the United States; the strategic value of tungsten to the United States; the market prospects and price stability of tungsten; that the historical estimates of the MEGA tungsten project will prove accurate and reflect current estimates; the Company's plans to advance the MEGA tungsten project, including conducting a pre-feasibility study, feasibility study, and securing permitting; the Company's planned position to be a supplier of choice in the tungsten market; and the Company's vision to build long-term value for the Company's shareholders. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the viability of critical mineral resource exploration, the availability of the financing required for the Company to carry out its planned future activities, the availability of and the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of minerals, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for minerals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, as well as additional risks that cannot be anticipated at this time. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial and geopolitical climate and the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

