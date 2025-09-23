ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Order for Comprehensive Testing of 100% Hydrogen Capable Burner

Petrochemical Client Requesting Performance Mapping for Future Deployment

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and safety, and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, today announces that it has received an order for a comprehensive range of process burner testing from a major petrochemical customer.

"It is encouraging that our customer is requesting this extensive range of testing," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We believe that this global client is evaluating our process burner technology for potential deployment at a number of its processing facilities. We are very pleased and eager to further demonstrate the operating range and robustness of these burners."

The testing will include the collection of comprehensive operational data over a range of operating conditions and fuel blends. The Company expects the testing to be completed, and its results to be delivered to the customer in the fourth quarter of 2025.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully and timely complete engineering and product testing orders for its customers; whether the customer that submitted a purchase order for the testing of the Company's process burner technology will issue equipment orders for such technology following the successful completion of such testing; the Company's ability to generate equipment and installation orders following initial engineering and product testing orders from customers; the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's burners in the California and Texas market, and any other markets the Company may sell products in; the Company's ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx process burners, and boiler burners; the Company's ability to successfully perform engineering and equipment supply orders; the Company's ability to continue expanding its customer base in the petroleum industry; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing, competition; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the SEC and available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware.

SOURCE: ClearSign Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/clearsign-technologies-corporation-announces-order-for-comprehensive-te-1076838