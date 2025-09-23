Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the world's leading provider of innovative dealerless electronic poker gaming solutions, is pleased to announce it has been granted a Manufacturer and Distributor License by the Mississippi Gaming Commission. This approval authorizes Jackpot Digital to supply gaming equipment to licensed casino operators throughout Mississippi.

This marks the Company's second state-level manufacturer's license in the United States. Additional licensing applications are currently pending in other jurisdictions as part of the Company's ongoing growth strategy.

Mississippi is one of the nation's premier destination gaming markets, generating over $2.4 billion in gross gaming revenue in 2023 (source: American Gaming Association). The state's Gulf Coast and Biloxi regions are particularly well known for their vibrant casino tourism and established gaming brands.

"We are pleased to receive this important approval from the Mississippi Gaming Commission," said Jake Kalpakian, CEO of Jackpot Digital. "This license will allow us to introduce our Jackpot Blitz® platform to commercial operators throughout Mississippi, including some of the most recognized names in the gaming industry. Demand for our technology is strong, and we look forward to delivering our advanced electronic poker experience statewide while reinforcing our commitment to innovation in gaming."

Following this license approval, several Mississippi casinos are set to receive Jackpot Blitz® tables. The Company expects to expand its footprint rapidly within Mississippi and it continues to engage with casino operators across the region.

The Company's flagship product, Jackpot Blitz®, is an advanced, dealerless poker platform that delivers interactive multiplayer games, streamlines casino operations, and enhances the player experience through state-of-the-art digital features.

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in Canada and the United States, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Oregon, U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

