Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Participates in U.S. EXIM Bank Announcement of $100M Financing Guarantee for Africa's Digital Sector

Visium to advance digital transformation in West Africa - beginning with data center initiative in Côte d'Ivoire

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTCID:VISM), a global leader in Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced analytics, and AI-driven situational awareness, today announced its participation in a high-profile press conference hosted by the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) and Cybastion Institute of Technology. The event, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, formally unveiled over $100 million in EXIM financing guarantees aimed at accelerating digital transformation in Africa's burgeoning tech sector, with a focus on Côte d'Ivoire.

Mark Lucky CEO of Visium, Dr. Thierry Wandji CEO of Cybastion, and Tom Grbelja Visium's Director

Visium's CEO, Mark Lucky, and Director, Tom Grbelja, joined a distinguished group of U.S. officials and technology leaders to celebrate the milestone. The financing, supported through EXIM's China and Transformational Exports Program (CTEP), includes a $66 million guarantee for the construction of a national data center and a $47 million guarantee to export U.S. technology for the digitalization of Côte d'Ivoire's Ministry of Finance and Industry. These projects are set to modernize government services, enhance digital sovereignty, and create a new gateway for U.S. technology leadership in Africa.

Visium's Strategic Role in Digital Infrastructure Security

Under a $20 million contract, Visium Technologies will deploy its proprietary TruContext AI-powered cybersecurity platform to support the security of the national data center and government digitalization infrastructure. This engagement represents Visium's largest international project to date and establishes the company as a key player in Africa's digital transformation, with potential expansion opportunities across the continent as other nations pursue similar modernization initiatives.

"This EXIM-backed initiative represents a transformative opportunity to deploy our TruContext AI and cybersecurity platform in West Africa's most ambitious digital infrastructure project," said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. "Our technology will help secure Côte d'Ivoire's national data center and government digitalization efforts, creating a model for digital sovereignty that other African nations can follow. We're particularly excited to contribute to a project that will enhance government efficiency while creating new opportunities for local businesses and communities.

Tom Grbelja, Director at Visium Technologies, added: "Our $20 million engagement focuses specifically on integrating advanced cybersecurity and AI analytics into Côte d'Ivoire's digital backbone. Through our partnership with Cybastion and other U.S. technology leaders, we're building more than just infrastructure - we're creating a secure, intelligent ecosystem that can adapt and scale as the nation's digital economy grows. This project exemplifies how strategic public-private collaboration can deliver both immediate impact and long-term value."

Event & Partners

The announcement brought together key figures from the U.S. government, finance, and technology sectors, including representatives from EXIM, the U.S. Department of State, Cybastion, Cisco, and Citi. The event highlighted a coordinated effort to mobilize U.S. innovation and capital to build Africa's digital backbone and counter the influence of competing global powers.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTCID:VISM) delivers AI-powered cybersecurity and IT solutions through its TruContext platform, which provides real-time risk analytics, visualization and automation to enterprises worldwide. Our mission is to simplify complex security challenges and drive better outcomes across critical infrastructures.

Contact: Mark Lucky, CEO, IR@visiumtechnologies.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Visit www.visiumtechnologies.com or our YouTube channel for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "framework," "potential," "explore," and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. The MOU described herein is non-binding and any future collaboration is subject to the execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, regulatory approvals, and securing adequate financing. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/visium-technologies-participates-in-u.s.-exim-bank-announcement-o-1077188