EQS-News: Moon Pursuit Capital / Key word(s): Financial

Moon Pursuit Capital Powers Into Next Phase: $30M AUM, 3x Growth Ambition, and Global Fund II on Horizon



23.09.2025 / 12:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Firm eyes $100M scale for Fund I and prepares Fund II launch to expand global presence SAN FRANCISCO, CA - September 23, 2025 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Moon Pursuit Capital, a next-generation crypto-native investment firm, today announced the successful close of its inaugural fundraise. The firm now manages $30 million in AUM, marking a significant milestone in the firm's rapid trajectory. With strong interest from family offices and international investors, Founder & Managing Partner Utkarsh Ahuja confirmed that preparations are already underway for Fund II, with an intent to launch next year and scale the strategy further while expanding the firm's global footprint with offices in the U.S., Dubai, and select Asian and European hubs. Moon Pursuit Capital's model is built on a multi-pronged approach to crypto investing. The first sleeve is a conviction-driven hedge fund that actively manages large-cap and mid-cap tokens with institutional discipline. The second sleeve, Liquid Venture, leverages that hedge-fund liquidity to participate in pre-token and early-stage deals - giving the firm the ability to move faster and write larger-than-average checks than most traditional crypto VCs. This structure not only provides founders with meaningful, timely support but also positions Moon Pursuit to capture asymmetric upside as these ecosystems launch and scale. The firm also leverages its network to participate in select OTC opportunities across the crypto space. "Our edge comes from more than just performance - it's how we think," said Utkarsh Ahuja. "We view crypto through a macro lens, adjusting positions around global liquidity cycles, regulatory signals, and behavioral data. Having been in crypto for over a decade, I've seen cycles come and go - and I've built Moon Pursuit to stay ahead of them. That combination of liquidity, speed, and market insight is what enables us to consistently outperform not only traditional markets, but even the broader crypto market itself." Moon Pursuit's portfolio spans three complementary areas: established tokens, which anchor the portfolio with liquidity and scale; early-stage venture deals spanning Layer 1 infrastructure, DeFi, AI-driven blockchain innovation, gaming, and other emerging sectors; and select OTC allocations, where the firm leverages its network to access unique opportunities outside traditional markets. This multi-pronged strategy has fueled the firm's extraordinary growth from launch to $30 million AUM in just over a year. Looking ahead, Fund I is well-positioned to scale aggressively, with a target of achieving a 3x increase in AUM over the next 12 months, driven by strong performance and increasing allocator demand. In parallel, Moon Pursuit has already begun planning for Fund II, with the intent to launch next year. Fund II will take the strategy to an even larger and more global level, expanding into key jurisdictions, building offices across the U.S., Dubai, and select Asian and European hubs, and serving a growing base of institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth partners with global reach and presence. About Moon Pursuit Capital Moon Pursuit Capital is a crypto-native investment firm headquartered in San Francisco. Founded in 2024 by industry veteran Utkarsh Ahuja, the firm operates a multi-pronged strategy that combines active large-cap and mid-cap crypto trading with Liquid Venture investments in pre-token and early-stage projects. By uniting macroeconomic insights, disciplined portfolio management, and deep crypto cycle expertise, Moon Pursuit delivers institutional-grade exposure to the most compelling opportunities in the digital asset ecosystem. For more information, visit https://moonpursuit.com/ CONTACT:

Veronica Welch

ronnie@vewpr.com

News Source: Moon Pursuit Capital





23.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

