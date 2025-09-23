Netsertive Named a 2025 Top Franchise Marketing Supplier by Entrepreneur for Fourth Consecutive Year

Recognized as a Top Marketing Partner That Helps Franchise Brands Win at the Local Level

MORRISVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Netsertive, a marketing technology platform provider for multi-location and franchise brands, was recognized by Entrepreneur as a leading top franchise marketing supplier in 2025. Reflecting the company's momentum and value to the franchise arena, It's the fourth consecutive year for Netsertive to be featured, as the list of most impactful companies comes out in the September/October issue of Entrepreneur magazine. The list highlights the top-ranked service providers across multiple categories, showcasing the most important vendor partners in the franchise industry.

"It's a wild time to be a marketer," says Erin Martin, VP of Marketing at Netsertive. "There are so many challenges multi-location and franchise brands face, from harnessing data, incorporating AI, economic headwinds, to the rapid changes in consumer search behavior. We're proud to be recognized as a top digital marketing technology partner, providing solutions to these issues and empowering marketers to drive digital transformation for their brands."

Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers ranking is based on an annual survey of franchisors, from emerging to longstanding brands. This year, over 1,100 franchise brands participated, telling Entrepreneur which suppliers they and their franchisees work with and rating their satisfaction with those services in the areas of quality, cost, and value. Each supplier received a score based on the survey results, and the top-scoring suppliers are ranked within their respective categories.

"Behind every great franchise system is a network of exceptional suppliers who make success possible," says Entrepreneur's editor-in-chief, Jason Feifer. "This list, based on direct feedback from franchisors themselves, identifies the partners who consistently deliver the expertise and support that separate thriving franchise systems from struggling ones."

To view Netsertive in the Top Franchise Suppliers list, pick up the September/October issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands September 23rd, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/top-franchise-suppliers .

