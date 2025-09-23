OuterBox Named Best Large Integrated Search Agency at 2025 US Search Awards

COPLEY, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / OuterBox, one of the nation's largest independent performance marketing agencies, has been recognized as the Best Large Integrated Search Agency at the 2025 US Search Awards . The US Search Awards are recognized as the benchmark of excellence for the search industry, celebrating agencies, campaigns, and teams that set new standards for innovation and results.

US Search Awards

OuterBox is the Winner of the Best Large Integrated Agency.

Judges praised OuterBox for "exemplifying transformation over disruption," highlighting how the agency successfully merged with TopSpot in 2024 to create a unified team of more than 250 U.S.-based experts. The panel noted OuterBox's ability to align services around outcomes rather than deliverables, integrating SEO, paid media, CRO/UX, email marketing, website design and development, and analytics into a seamless growth engine.

The award also reflects OuterBox's commitment to innovation. Proprietary tools like LOOP Analytics , which connects marketing performance directly to lead quality, and OBx Chat, an internal AI platform that supports faster research and content development, showcase how the agency leverages technology to enhance both client results and internal efficiencies.

"We believe every business in America deserves the best integrated marketing work, and this award is great recognition of our teammates' efforts to achieve that," said Jeff Allen, CEO of OuterBox.

This award represents more than industry recognition-it marks the unification of two equally strong teams into one dynamic agency with expanded services and greater resources. It's a testament to the resilience, dedication, and impact of the OuterBox team.

About OuterBox

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Copley, Ohio, OuterBox is a full-service performance marketing agency serving over 1,000 clients nationwide. With a team of 250+ U.S.-based professionals, OuterBox delivers SEO, paid search, CRO/UX, website design and development, email marketing, and advanced analytics. The agency's proprietary LOOP Analytics platform helps clients connect marketing performance directly to sales outcomes, ensuring strategies that drive measurable growth.

Learn more at www.outerboxdesign.com .

SOURCE: OuterBox

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/outerbox-named-best-large-integrated-search-agency-at-2025-us-se-1076083