Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OuterBox Named Best Large Integrated Search Agency at 2025 US Search Awards

COPLEY, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / OuterBox, one of the nation's largest independent performance marketing agencies, has been recognized as the Best Large Integrated Search Agency at the 2025 US Search Awards. The US Search Awards are recognized as the benchmark of excellence for the search industry, celebrating agencies, campaigns, and teams that set new standards for innovation and results.

US Search Awards

US Search Awards
OuterBox is the Winner of the Best Large Integrated Agency.

Judges praised OuterBox for "exemplifying transformation over disruption," highlighting how the agency successfully merged with TopSpot in 2024 to create a unified team of more than 250 U.S.-based experts. The panel noted OuterBox's ability to align services around outcomes rather than deliverables, integrating SEO, paid media, CRO/UX, email marketing, website design and development, and analytics into a seamless growth engine.

The award also reflects OuterBox's commitment to innovation. Proprietary tools like LOOP Analytics, which connects marketing performance directly to lead quality, and OBx Chat, an internal AI platform that supports faster research and content development, showcase how the agency leverages technology to enhance both client results and internal efficiencies.

"We believe every business in America deserves the best integrated marketing work, and this award is great recognition of our teammates' efforts to achieve that," said Jeff Allen, CEO of OuterBox.

This award represents more than industry recognition-it marks the unification of two equally strong teams into one dynamic agency with expanded services and greater resources. It's a testament to the resilience, dedication, and impact of the OuterBox team.

About OuterBox

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Copley, Ohio, OuterBox is a full-service performance marketing agency serving over 1,000 clients nationwide. With a team of 250+ U.S.-based professionals, OuterBox delivers SEO, paid search, CRO/UX, website design and development, email marketing, and advanced analytics. The agency's proprietary LOOP Analytics platform helps clients connect marketing performance directly to sales outcomes, ensuring strategies that drive measurable growth.

Learn more at www.outerboxdesign.com.

Contact Information

Jeff Hirz
EVP of Business Development
jeffh@outerbox.com
866-647-9218

.

SOURCE: OuterBox



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/outerbox-named-best-large-integrated-search-agency-at-2025-us-se-1076083

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.