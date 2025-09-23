Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Preservica Expands Embedded SharePoint Integration with Unified Search Across Active, Archived and Legacy Content

BOSTON, MA AND OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Preservica, the leader in AI-powered Active Digital Preservation, has unveiled major new enhancements to Preserve365® - its embedded archiving, preservation and discovery software for Microsoft 365, including SharePoint, Outlook, Teams and OneDrive.

The latest update enables government and enterprise organizations to deliver a unified SharePoint search experience across active, archived - and now also non-SharePoint content that has been migrated from costly or unsupported legacy systems directly into Preservica's embedded preservation archive.

"Traditional siloed archiving tools with one-way connectors depend on IT to retrieve data or require users to remember file names and download or restore files just to assess relevance," says Stuart Reed, Chief Product Officer at Preservica. "By embedding our Active Digital Preservation software into Microsoft 365, Preserve365 drives greater efficiency by leveraging existing Microsoft tools to automate SharePoint archiving and preservation and empowering users to quickly locate active and archived content using full-text search and instantly view files in actionable formats - including non-SharePoint content migrated off legacy systems."

This new capability unlocks value for Microsoft customers to:

  • Transform SharePoint into a powerful, central hub for unified content discovery

  • Enable faster, smarter decisions with full-text search and instant content viewing

  • Boost responsiveness & scope for FOI, Legal, Regulatory and Operational discovery

  • Unlock long-term data value for compliance, new insights and AI-driven discovery

Consolidating critical long-term content into a trusted embedded preservation archive also reduces risk, complexity and cost - enabling Microsoft customers to:

  • Accelerate decommissioning of legacy systems without increasing SharePoint costs

  • Optimize SharePoint and long-term content storage costs

  • Eliminate compliance risks from "dark" inaccessible data & obsolete file formats

  • Simplify governance by leveraging existing Microsoft permissions, labels and software

This user-centric approach removes barriers to access, streamlines every-day SharePoint workflows and lays the foundation for seamless integration with Microsoft Copilot and future AI-powered semantic discovery and automation.

For Government - implement centralized policies and processes for the secure transfer of permanent records - either direct from department and agency SharePoint repositories or via direct upload to the preservation archive - while still providing secure agency and departmental access in SharePoint for FOI, legal, HR and Engineering team discovery.

For Businesses - centralize and unify the governance of critical long-term SharePoint and legacy records from departments, branch offices, subsidiaries and decommissioned systems - while still providing secure unified SharePoint access for legal, marketing, compliance, Finance, HR and departmental discovery.

Extended Unified Search for Preserve365 is now in Private Preview please contact us to discuss evaluation.

Learn more:

  • Take a Preserve365 Product Tour

  • How Vermont State Archives & Records Administration are using Preserve365

  • Find Preserve365 on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's AI-powered Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure high-value information can always be quickly found, trusted and actioned for FOI, regulatory compliance, legal, brand and AI needs.

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Preservica's Preserve365®, simplifies compliance and AI adoption by making the archiving, digital preservation and discovery of long-term and permanent records a seamless part of everyday Microsoft 365 and Microsoft SharePoint workflows. This embedded approach empowers Microsoft customers to maximize existing software investments such as Purview, Power Automate and Copilot to automate archiving, reduce cost and risk, simplify discovery and build a foundation of trusted AI-ready long-term content.

Twitter: @Preservica
LinkedIn: @Preservica

Contact information:

Meg Fornataro
York IE
(603) 202-3175

SOURCE: Preservica



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/preservica-expands-embedded-sharepoint-integration-with-unified-s-1076696

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.