Preservica Expands Embedded SharePoint Integration with Unified Search Across Active, Archived and Legacy Content

BOSTON, MA AND OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Preservica, the leader in AI-powered Active Digital Preservation, has unveiled major new enhancements to Preserve365® - its embedded archiving, preservation and discovery software for Microsoft 365, including SharePoint, Outlook, Teams and OneDrive.

The latest update enables government and enterprise organizations to deliver a unified SharePoint search experience across active, archived - and now also non-SharePoint content that has been migrated from costly or unsupported legacy systems directly into Preservica's embedded preservation archive.

"Traditional siloed archiving tools with one-way connectors depend on IT to retrieve data or require users to remember file names and download or restore files just to assess relevance," says Stuart Reed, Chief Product Officer at Preservica. "By embedding our Active Digital Preservation software into Microsoft 365, Preserve365 drives greater efficiency by leveraging existing Microsoft tools to automate SharePoint archiving and preservation and empowering users to quickly locate active and archived content using full-text search and instantly view files in actionable formats - including non-SharePoint content migrated off legacy systems."

This new capability unlocks value for Microsoft customers to:

Transform SharePoint into a powerful, central hub for unified content discovery

Enable faster, smarter decisions with full-text search and instant content viewing

Boost responsiveness & scope for FOI, Legal, Regulatory and Operational discovery

Unlock long-term data value for compliance, new insights and AI-driven discovery

Consolidating critical long-term content into a trusted embedded preservation archive also reduces risk, complexity and cost - enabling Microsoft customers to:

Accelerate decommissioning of legacy systems without increasing SharePoint costs

Optimize SharePoint and long-term content storage costs

Eliminate compliance risks from "dark" inaccessible data & obsolete file formats

Simplify governance by leveraging existing Microsoft permissions, labels and software

This user-centric approach removes barriers to access, streamlines every-day SharePoint workflows and lays the foundation for seamless integration with Microsoft Copilot and future AI-powered semantic discovery and automation.

For Government - implement centralized policies and processes for the secure transfer of permanent records - either direct from department and agency SharePoint repositories or via direct upload to the preservation archive - while still providing secure agency and departmental access in SharePoint for FOI, legal, HR and Engineering team discovery.

For Businesses - centralize and unify the governance of critical long-term SharePoint and legacy records from departments, branch offices, subsidiaries and decommissioned systems - while still providing secure unified SharePoint access for legal, marketing, compliance, Finance, HR and departmental discovery.

Extended Unified Search for Preserve365 is now in Private Preview please contact us to discuss evaluation.

Learn more:

Take a Preserve365 Product Tour

How Vermont State Archives & Records Administration are using Preserve365

Find Preserve365 on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's AI-powered Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure high-value information can always be quickly found, trusted and actioned for FOI, regulatory compliance, legal, brand and AI needs.

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Preservica's Preserve365®, simplifies compliance and AI adoption by making the archiving, digital preservation and discovery of long-term and permanent records a seamless part of everyday Microsoft 365 and Microsoft SharePoint workflows. This embedded approach empowers Microsoft customers to maximize existing software investments such as Purview, Power Automate and Copilot to automate archiving, reduce cost and risk, simplify discovery and build a foundation of trusted AI-ready long-term content.

