Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Live Wildly Foundation Celebrate 25 Years of Florida Forever During National Public Lands Day

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Florida Forever program, which has protected more than 1 million acres of lands across the state for the benefit of both people and nature. To celebrate, the Live Wildly Foundation is joining the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Sept. 27 for National Public Lands Day, encouraging Floridians and visitors to get outside and explore Florida's unique natural areas.

Florida Forever is more than an environmental land acquisition program. It is shaping the future of Florida's landscapes, natural resources and economy. The program purchases land, guaranteeing permanent public ownership, access and management for recreation, restoration and conservation, and partners with private landowners to place conservation easements on properties that preserve working farms, ranches and forests. These acquisitions provide a host of ecosystem benefits, including water quality and quantity, storm resilience, habitat and species protection, and outdoor recreation. Through cooperative partnerships, Florida Forever continues as the state's blueprint for conserving natural resources.

"National Public Lands Day reminds us how fortunate we are to have access to so many amazing state parks, wildlife management areas and other public lands across Florida, where we can relax, recreate and discover the vital role nature plays in our daily lives," said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. "The Florida Forever program has been essential in conserving many of these public areas while also keeping working lands healthy and productive."

Among the public recreational areas made possible through Florida Forever that people can visit on National Public Lands Day, and year-round, are:

Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park

Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park

Bald Point State Park

Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve State Park

Dade Battlefield Historic State Park

Myakka River State Park

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Don Pedro Island State Park

In recent years, the Florida Forever program has accelerated its work to support the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act . Signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2021, the act established the Wildlife Corridor, 18 million acres of connected lands and waters that stretch from Northwest Florida to the Everglades. The corridor provides important habitat for species such as the Florida panther, supports roughly 114,000 jobs and contributes $30 billion in annual revenue through recreation, tourism, agriculture and other industries. Through Florida Forever, more than 325,000 acres of lands and waters within the Wildlife Corridor have been conserved.

"Florida's natural systems are the backbone of our local economies and communities," said Lisa Shipley, Live Wildly CEO. "Florida Forever, along with other conservation initiatives like the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, have created unparalleled opportunities for Floridians to enjoy public lands while ensuring that our state's wild and working lands are protected for generations to come."

For more information on Florida Forever, visit FloridaForever.org .

