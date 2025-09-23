Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD: Ashwin Bhat Wins Law School Scholarship for Veterans From CCK Law

Bhat will receive $1,500 in financial aid as he continues to pursue his J.D.

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Every year, the team with CCK Law strives to award a dedicated veteran with funds to use to pursue a career in law. This year, University of California, Davis School of Law student Ashwin Bhat will receive $1,500 for winning the firm's Law School Scholarship for Veterans.

Ashwin Bhat

2025 Scholarship Winner

The Law School Scholarship for Veterans encourages veterans to think critically about how their experience in their branch (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard) inspired their pursuit of a legal degree and transformed the way that they consider the legal practice.

In Bhat's words, "...the law uniquely holds the power to humanize or, alternatively, dehumanize people. In the Army hearing, my disposition toward the 'defendant' shifted to that of a 'soldier;' a person instead of a side of a case. I will carry this perspective forward as I work toward earning a seat on a federal bench and, as a precursor, in my law school endeavors."

Bhat's winning scholarship essay goes into detail about how his direct experience with law in the military now encourages him to be "a defense advocate and structural reformist." He remains a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General's Corps, serving as a non-commissioned officer. Upon his graduation, he plans to work in private practice before transitioning into service in the government. He hopes to one day serve on the bench and enact the judicial reforms he sees as essential to the system.

Bhat is one of many veterans to receive the Law School Scholarship for Veterans through CCK Law. He joins the ranks of Christianna Golden, Chandler Cole, and Kevin Kim. Veterans looking to follow in these winners' footsteps can visit the Law School Scholarship for Veterans' scholarship page to learn more about the criteria necessary to qualify for the scholarship.

The team with CCK Law congratulates Bhat on his success and wishes him the best of luck as he completes his J.D.

About CCK Law

CCK Law stands up for the people who have put their lives on the line for this country. The team understands that veterans can face significant challenges when coming back to the United States, including a lack of disability payments or disability claim denials. This litigation law firm doesn't sit back while veterans lose out on their rights.

Instead, the firm's veteran lawyers and ERISA attorneys help veterans file claims in the wake of personal injury accidents, illnesses, and denied disability claims. CCK Law can also help veterans' families file wrongful death claims on their loved one's behalf.

The veterans law attorneys with CCK Law do not back down from complicated cases. Clients can put the team's knowledge of long and short-term disability, private disability insurance, ERISA claims, and life insurance to the test during a free case consultation .

