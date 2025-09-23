RightCapital Inc: RightCapital Launches Advanced Business Planning Features, Enabling Advisors to Deliver Expanded Value and Clarity to Business Owners

Advisors can now model clients' businesses into their financial plans, ensuring their complex needs are taken into account.

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / RightCapital , the fastest-growing financial planning software for financial advisors, today announced a new offering to support the planning needs of business owners. This product enhancement enables RightCapital users to input key data regarding a client's business into RightCapital, easily modeling cash flows, assets and liabilities, long-term financial opportunities, and more, to help advisors build the best possible plan for their clients.

"Clients with complex financial needs deserve a robust plan that reflects their entire financial picture," said Shuang Chen, co-founder and CEO of RightCapital. "With these new capabilities, advisors can provide business owners with greater clarity into their financial future and ensure they are on the right path to achieve their goals."

Directly within the financial plan, advisors can review a business's assets and liabilities (like bank accounts and properties), model out potential sale strategies, review revenue and expenses, and more. For many clients, their business is their most important asset; this feature ensures this asset is a key consideration in their financial plan.

"These new business planning capabilities are a great addition to RightCapital," said Christopher Perry, CFA, CFP®, RICP®, Founder of CJ Perry Financial, LLC. "I work with business owners, and this update significantly expands how I can model their businesses in RightCapital. I look forward to showing those clients the impact that various business strategies could have on their financial plans."

RightCapital is built to handle the most complex financial situations. Now, advisors can model out multiple businesses, test various strategies for each of those businesses, and implement those strategies into their retirement plan at the click of a button. From small operations to roaming enterprises, RightCapital offers all the tools advisors need to serve business owners.

Effective immediately, these new business planning features are available to all RightCapital users. To learn more, visit www.rightcapital.com/book-demo/ .

