Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
ACCESS Newswire
Cooper Douglas: CooperDouglas Nominated for Best Recruiting Firm in Southern California

CooperDouglas Nominated for Best Recruiting Firm in Southern California 2025 by the Santa Monica Daily Press

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / CooperDouglas is a women-led recruitment firm based in Irvine that the Santa Monica Daily Press recently nominated as the Best Recruiting Firm in Southern California. This award recognizes the people-first approach of CooperDouglas, which makes recruitment a breeze for both clients and candidates. CooperDouglas is proving that effective recruiting goes beyond speed. It is about prioritizing trust, building relationships, and finding the right candidate. Founded by Lily Mirhashemi and Rolla Weed, the firm addresses the gaps in traditional hiring practices.

Cooper Douglas Recruiting

Cooper Douglas Recruiting
Cooper Douglas Recruiting Nominated for Best Recruiting Firm in Southern California.

"What makes a recruiter worth trusting isn't how fast they can fill a seat, but how well they can find someone who lasts," said Lily Mirhashemi, Co-Founder of CooperDouglas. "Connections are at the heart of everything we do."

Mirhashemi and Weed bring strength and experience to the firm. Mirhashemi started her career in accounting and rose to become one of the top recruiters in her firm. Weed led a successful career in finance recruiting, placing talent at the right firms and shaping entire organizations in the process.

CooperDouglas has three core values:

  • Hire directly to ensure fairness and find the right fit.

  • Manage temporary staffing with contract & contract-to-hire placements.

  • Hire experienced partners for high-stakes roles using the executive search approach.

"Our clients know that we'd rather send them two perfect candidates than ten average ones," said Rolla Weed, Co-Founder of CooperDouglas. "This focus on the quality and compatibility of placements is why our clients always come back."

The Santa Monica Daily Press nominated CooperDouglas for their achievement and for highlighting the relationship-driven approach they take to recruiting. CooperDouglas is dedicated to building lasting relationships with companies and connecting them to the top talent in Southern California.

Contact Information

Natalie Simpson
PR Director
info@tower25.com

.

SOURCE: Cooper Douglas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cooperdouglas-nominated-for-best-recruiting-firm-in-southern-cal-1076850

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.