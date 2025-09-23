Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenX Launches Comprehensive Digital Ecosystem at Kuala Lumpur Summit, Ushering in a New Era of Green Finance

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) GreenX, a regulated Shariah-compliant digital asset exchange, officially launched its GreenX Ecosystem at the Green Digital Economy Summit & Ecosystem Strategy Release held at Pullman Hotel Kuala Lumpur. The summit marked a turning point for GreenX as it unveiled a unified ecosystem designed to accelerate RWA tokenization, ESG finance, and on-chain innovation across ASEAN and beyond.

GreenX Ecosystem: A Strategic Milestone

The newly launched GreenX Ecosystem integrates multiple pillars of digital finance, offering participants a seamless platform for sustainable investment and innovation. It connects:

GreenX Exchange - A Shariah-compliant regulated platform for tokenizing Real-World Assets ("RWA").

Green Digital Bank - Providing cross-border Islamic digital financial services

GreenX AI Quantitative - Liquidity provider for RWA launchpad projects.

BidFi Product - A breakthrough in decentralized financial services, enabling secure, transparent, and efficient participation in tokenized RWA.

Green Token (XGT) - The ESG-aligned token supporting projects such as aeroponic urban farming, reinforcing sustainability through blockchain.

Summit Highlights: Policy, Capital, and Global Leadership

Policy Alignment - Leaders from Labuan IBFC and ISRA Consulting outlined supportive frameworks for Malaysia's digital economy, strengthening regulatory confidence for RWA-driven investments.

Capital Convergence - Global capital institutions and exchange partners engaged in deep discussions on cross-border collaboration and ecosystem-backed RWA opportunities, reinforcing GreenX's international positioning.

Ecosystem Debut - The first-ever public presentation of the GreenX Ecosystem showcased its ambition to become a regional hub for sustainable digital finance and real-world asset tokenization.

Notable attendees include David Weild IV, Former Vice Chairman of NASDAQ and widely recognized as the "Father of the JOBS Act" Zang Wenbo, First Secretary of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Malaysia, underscoring China-Malaysia cooperation in the fields of green economy and digital finance; Adjunct Practice Prof. Cheah Kok Hoong, President of ESG Association Malaysia; senior officials from Labuan IBFC, ISRA Consulting of INCEIF University and executives from leading investment firms across ASEAN, China, and the Middle East.

Greenpro Capital CEO Dr. CK Lee said, "Financial markets are undergoing a profound transformation, and platforms like GreenX are at the forefront of this change. By combining real-world asset tokenization with ESG-driven innovation, the GreenX Ecosystem is creating the foundations of a more inclusive, sustainable, and transparent global financial system."

About Green-X Corp

Green-X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.me/

About GreenPro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, GreenPro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, GreenPro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. GreenPro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 8,275,813 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 4,089,986 shares

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

Phone: +603-2201 3192

mycorp@greenprocapital.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/greenx-launches-comprehensive-digital-ecosystem-at-kuala-lumpur-summi-1077184