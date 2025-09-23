Karviva Founder Dr. Angela Zeng Featured in Bon Appetit as Her Wellness Drinks Gain National Attention

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Karviva, the award-winning wellness beverage brand founded by Dr. Angela Zeng, is receiving national recognition with a feature in Bon Appetit, one of the most influential voices in food and lifestyle media.

The article, " This Wellness Drink Is the New Pilates-Class Staple, and It's Not What You Think ," spotlights Karviva's growing presence in fitness studios and wellness communities across the country. Unlike many functional beverages on the market, Karviva's plant-powered juices are designed with both science and tradition in mind, delivering nourishment that feels restorative rather than extreme.

Dr. Zeng, a pathologist with a Ph.D. and a deep passion for Traditional Chinese Medicine, has built Karviva around the belief that "Food is Better Medicine." The Bon Appetit feature highlights her philosophy of balance and intentionality: every ingredient is chosen for a purpose, drawing from centuries of Eastern food wisdom and modern nutritional research.

The article showcases several of Karviva's signature products, including:

Karviva ACE Sport: Post-workout recovery made easy with marine collagen, sea buckthorn berry, and sesame seed electrolytes available in flavors like Watermelon Rush and Bold Berry Lemonade.

Karviva Energy: A clean alternative to pre-workouts, combining green coffee beans, ginseng, and antioxidant-rich fruits for sustained focus without the crash.

Karviva Detox: A gentle reset featuring mung bean sprouts, aronia berries, kiwi, and aloe, supporting skin, digestion, and natural recovery.

"Functional wellness shouldn't be about extremes," Dr. Zeng says in the feature. "It should be balanced, restorative, and rooted in nature."

This recognition marks another milestone for Karviva, which has already earned a 2021 MidAmerica Emmy Award for innovation in food and beverage and has expanded nationally through retailers such as Amazon and Walmart Marketplace.

Consumers can find Karviva beverages in organic grocers across the country or online at https://karviva.com/

About Karviva

Karviva is a St. Louis-based wellness beverage company founded by Dr. Angela Zeng. Rooted in the philosophy that Food is Better Medicine, Karviva combines modern nutritional science with ancient Eastern traditions to create functional drinks that support hydration, immunity, digestion, energy, and recovery. All Karviva beverages are USDA Organic, non-GMO, and crafted without added sugar or artificial ingredients.

About Dr. Angela Zeng

Dr. Angela Zeng holds a Ph.D. in pathology from St. Louis University and brings a lifelong passion for holistic health to her leadership. In addition to the recent USA Today and RangeMe honors, she has been recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal, the Women's Business Development Center, and was featured in a 2021 Mid-America Emmy Award-winning documentary by the Higher Education Channel. She was also named a St. Louis Titan 100 in 2025.

