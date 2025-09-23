Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Kudos®, a leading employee recognition and rewards platform, has been named a winner of the 2025 WorkTech Awards, presented by Inspiring Workplaces in partnership with TSC.

The WorkTech Awards celebrates the world's most innovative, impactful HR and workplace technology solutions. Winners are selected based on five criteria: employee impact, customer success, organizational purpose, innovation, and future-readiness. Kudos stood out for its purpose-driven design, measurable business results, and global reach across industries.

"We're honored to be recognized among the world's most forward-thinking WorkTech innovators," said Muni Boga, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of Kudos. "This award underscores our mission to help organizations move beyond outdated recognition practices and build cultures where people feel seen, connected, and empowered to thrive. Today's leading companies know that recognition is not just a perk - it's a strategic lever for business performance, employee retention, and happiness."

Matt Manners, founder of Inspiring Workplaces, remarked, "At Inspiring Workplaces, we've seen how the right WorkTech, especially in this era of AI, can spark real change. It has the power to strengthen culture, boost performance and make organizations more human. This year's WorkTech Award winners are leading the way."

Kudos enables organizations in more than 140 countries in fostering high-performing, people-first cultures through meaningful recognition. Its platform combines peer-to-peer appreciation and rewards with tools for internal communication, milestone celebrations, gamified incentives, and real-time reporting, making it one of the most effective and admin-friendly solutions in the market.

To see how Kudos powers cultures of connection and impact, visit Kudos.com.

About Kudos

Kudos is a leading employee recognition and rewards platform that helps organizations build stronger cultures by celebrating achievements, fostering connection, and driving employee engagement.

Kudos has reimagined how organizations approach recognition, internal communications, and employee milestones. By empowering teams with flexible tools like automated celebrations, real-time insights, and powerful rewards budget management, organizations can introduce and scale meaningful recognition programs while reducing administrative effort.

Organizations in over 140 countries trust Kudos to create workplace cultures where employees feel seen, valued, and inspired to do their best work.

About The Inspiring Workplaces Group

Inspiring Workplaces is a global organisation on a mission to help businesses build, prove, and celebrate truly PeopleFirst cultures. Believing that the greatest force in business is people, Inspiring Workplaces champions cultures where belief, belonging and confidence in the future empower individuals to thrive. Learn more at https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/

About TSC (Previously The Starr Conspiracy)

TSC is a full - stack agency that is redefining marketing for tech companies - because the blocking and tackling era is over and the road is paved with performance optimizations. Find us at www.tsc.chat.

