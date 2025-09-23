The new brand reflects the company's transformation from hardware vendor toCyber Physical Systems platform provider, with a new U.S. headquarters, a doubled U.S. sales team, and the latest innovations that deliver the fastest way to connect, protect, and control OT networks.

Tosibox today announced its evolution to Tosi, unveiling a modern brand identity reflecting the company's strong 2025 momentum. The rebrand comes as the company celebrates significant growth and innovations that have moved beyond simple remote access to redefine what it means to connect, protect, and control critical infrastructure establishing Tosi as the fastest way to secure OT networks.

The milestone year for the company was marked by 70% growth in average subscription deal size, the largest subscription and hybrid agreements in the company's history, and the opening of a new U.S. headquarters in Irving, Texas with a doubled U.S. sales team to better serve customers and partners and to capitalize on growing demand. These achievements underscore Tosi's accelerating market leadership and its commitment to making OT cybersecurity solutions more accessible worldwide.

"This growth fueled our evolution to Tosi, the brand that represents more than a visual refresh-it embodies our transformation into a modern, agile force that is fundamentally changing how industrial organizations connect, protect and control their critical infrastructure," said Sakari Suhonen, CEO of Tosi United States. "The Tosi name meaning 'true' in Finnish- and identity reflect our commitment to engineering excellence, delivering proven hardware with game-changing software that can be deployed in minutes, not months."

Tosi's momentum is reinforced by a series of innovations achieved in 2025. The company launched TosiANTA (Advanced Network Traffic Analytics) in July in the U.S., with EU availability on October 7, now monitoring more than 500 devices and fully integrated with the TosiControl platform. It also introduced TosiCARE, a new set of services including tiered support, training, and professional services to accelerate adoption. Earlier this year at the ENTELEC Innovation Lab in Galveston, Texas, Tosi demonstrated its breakthrough "Well Pad to Cloud in Five Minutes" technology, showcasing how critical OT systems can be connected and secured at unprecedented speed. Looking ahead, the company will introduce new asset management capabilities in Q4 2025/Q1 2026.

A Brand for the Future

The new Tosi brand embodies the company's strengths: Finnish engineering excellence, speed, simplicity, innovation, and proven reliability. This modern identity extends across all touchpoints, including a redesigned website at tosi.net, refreshed product interfaces, and updated marketing materials that clearly communicate Tosi's value proposition: delivering the fastest way to connect, protect and control your critical infrastructure.

While the name has changed, customers will experience no disruption to services. All agreements and support channels remain fully operational under the new brand.

For more information about Tosi and its comprehensive OT cybersecurity platform, visit tosi.net

About Tosi

Tosi (formerly Tosibox) is the global pioneer in providing solutions to connect, protect and control OT networks. Since 2011, the company has deployed solutions to manage hundreds of thousands of endpoint devices and physical infrastructure, securing the associated data. With U.S. headquarters in Irving, Texas, and global headquarters in Oulu, Finland, Tosi serves 800+ direct customers globally and works with 200+ partners. The company's purpose-built OT cybersecurity platform-anchored by TosiControl as the centralized command center-is the fastest way to get OT networks connected, protected, and under control from any location, enabling rapid deployment, comprehensive visibility, and robust security that simplifies compliance and delivers measurable cost savings.

