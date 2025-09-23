New Website and Pop-Up Shop Will Bring The Brand's Stylish Home Furnishings to UK Customers

Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new website for customers in the United Kingdom. For the first time, UK customers will have direct access to Pottery Barn's signature collections of furniture, bedding, décor, and accessories-all crafted with an emphasis on quality, timeless style, and sustainability. The new Pottery Barn UK website, potterybarn.co.uk, offers customers access to a seamless shopping experience of a curated assortment tailored to meet the needs of local customers with shipping and delivery options available throughout the United Kingdom.

This launch marks the latest milestone in Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s global expansion efforts for the company's portfolio of brands. The new Pottery Barn website will enter the UK market where Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s footprint currently includes websites for Pottery Barn Kids and West Elm as well as two West Elm stores. Both Pottery Barn Kids and West Elm also have a retail partnership with John Lewis-who will launch Pottery Barn later this year-and Williams Sonoma has a retail partnership with Fortnum Mason that also allows Williams Sonoma to be the exclusive retailer of Fortnum Mason in the U.S.

"We're excited to bring Pottery Barn's timeless design and quality craftsmanship to the UK through a dedicated website that reflects our brand values and showcases our passion for incredible products," said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. "For decades, Pottery Barn has stood for exceptional design and sustainability, and this launch allows us to share that heritage with a new community of customers who appreciate well-crafted and curated homes."

To celebrate the launch, Pottery Barn will be opening a Pop-Up Shop during the month of October inside the West Elm store located on Tottenham Court Road in London. At the Pottery Barn UK Pop-Up, customers will be able to shop from a curated assortment of the brand's best-selling furniture, lighting, and bedding collections alongside decorative accessories and festive seasonal décor items.

The launch of the Pottery Barn website in the UK will also provide customers access to the brand's popular Design Crew services. Customers will be able to partner with Pottery Barn's design experts online and by scheduling appointments with members of Pottery Barn's Design Crew both in store and in-home free of charge. Members of the design trade and interior design professionals will also be able to sign up for the brand's trade program offering special pricing.

For more information on the Pottery Barn UK website and Pop-Up Shop, please visit: www.potterybarn.co.uk

ABOUT POTTERY BARN

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA. INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's brands Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India.

